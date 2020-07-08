Ghislaine Maxwell: Everything to Know About Her Arrest

Ghislaine Maxwell is currently in federal custody, after being charged in connection to Jeffrey Epstein's alleged crimes, and we have everything you need to know about her arrest. Epstein was previously charged with sex-trafficking underage girls. Maxwell has a long history with Epstein, and many have speculated that she may be able to provide actual evidence regarding other individuals involved. Recently, a friend of Maxwell's told the Daily Mail that he believes she has videos that could implicate some high profile figures. "Not only did Epstein like to capture himself with underage girls on camera, he wanted to make sure he had something to hold over the rich and powerful men who took advantage of his sick largesse," the source said. "I'll bet anything that once it comes out that Ghislaine has those tapes, these men will be quaking in their Italian leather boots." Scroll down to read more about the events leading to Maxwell's arrest, and beyond.

History with Jeffrey Epstein (Photo: Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Maxwell if originally from the U.K., and first met Epstein, a financier, in the early 1990s in the United States. The pair had a romantic relationship for a portion of the decade, and then remained close for the many years after. The true nature of their relationship is said to be undetermined, though many who worked for Epstein once referred to her as his "main girlfriend."

Epstein's Death In July 2019, Epstein was arrested in Florida, on charges of sex trafficking of minors. On August 10, he died in his jail cell, with the medical examiner ruling his death as suicide. This has widely been questioned, due to the circumstances and Epstein's social proximity to many high profile celebrities and political leaders. Following his death, the charges against Epstein were dropped, as is common in cases where a defendant dies before being convicted.

Maxwell's Whereabouts (Photo: Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images) While there was talk that Maxwell could face charges related to the crimes that Epstein was accused of, she was not immediately taken into custody. Around the time of Epstein's death, she was said to be living on Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts. She was later photographed in Los Angeles, California, while eating a fast food restaurant.

Maxwell Arrested On July 2, Maxwell was arrested by the FBI in Bradford, New Hampshire. Later that same day, she was charged with six federal crimes, including sex trafficking, enticement of minors and perjury. She essentially accused of helping Epstein acquire young girls who were expected to engage in sexual activity with adults.

Behind Bars (Photo: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, Getty) After being taken into custody, Maxwell was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. The prison is infamous for its bad conditions, with a magistrate judge once reportedly saying that she was hesitant about sending women there due to the "unconscionable" surroundings for inmates.

Friendship with Prince Andrew In addition to her close relationship with Epstein, Maxwell also has a history of being close friends with British Royal, Prince Andrew. The three of them were often seen together at social events, and Andrew even resigned from his Royal duties over his relationship with the pair. Some sources have said that he is very concerned, in the wake of Maxwell's arrest.