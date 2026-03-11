‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Joining ‘Baywatch’ Reboot

Shay Mitchell is joining the Baywatch family!

The Pretty Little Liars star has been cast in Fox’s upcoming Baywatch reboot, scheduled to premiere in the network’s 2026-2027 season, according to Deadline.

As a series regular, Mitchell will play Trina, “a former lawyer who walked away from a top-tier firm to dedicate herself to lifeguarding full-time.” Trina is the “sharpest mind” on Baywatch, both “passionate and dedicated,” although she “tends to follow her heart… even if she often uses her considerable intelligence to second-guess herself.”

The new era of the classic beach rescue show also stars Stephen Amell as Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon, whose world gets turned upside down when his long-lost daughter, Charlie (Jessica Belkin), shows up at his door.



Charlie is described as feeling a “complicated” life at home to become a Baywatch lifeguard like her father, and is “fearless, passionate, and occasionally reckless,” which makes her the perfect future “Buchannon legend.” However, “she has a lot to learn,” and her formerly-absent father “might be exactly the mentor she’s always needed.”

Hassie Harrison also stars as Nat, a former foster kid “turned Olympic athlete who is the gold standard when it comes to lifeguarding” and Hobie’s right hand, while Thaddeus LaGrone will play Brad, a Marine who returned home to care for his ailing father after serving two tours in an “elite division” of the armed forces.

“Brad is fearless and incredibly strong, a one-man rescue machine,” reads Brad’s character description. “His challenge on Baywatch is that lifeguarding isn’t about working alone — it’s a group effort where asking for help is a strength, not a weakness. It’s a lesson Brad will have to learn the hard way with the help of his Baywatch family.”

Earlier this week, Brooks Nader was announced as playing Selene, the “sharp-tongued Captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards.”

“While she is excellent at her job, she and Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon have a very different approach to saving lives that is a constant source of friction,” her character description continues. “Never on good terms, their relationship only goes downhill after Hobie brings his daughter, Charlie, onto his team and it becomes clear that their rivalry goes much deeper than lifeguarding.”

Original Baywatch star David Chokachi will also reprise his role of Cody Madison on the series, running The Shoreline, “the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill.”

“[He] still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives,” reads his character description. “He’s a mentor to and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards… and always offering free wings after a big save.”