‘Pretty Little Liars’ Alum Shay Mitchell Gets Creative With Baby’s Gender Reveal

Shay Mitchell just made gender reveal party history. The Pretty Little Liars alum is keeping fans on her toes since announcing her pregnancy last week, already five months in, after a tragic miscarriage.

The actress’s assistant hired two Power Rangers to bring the exciting news to Mitchell and her boyfriend Matte Babel, through a fight between a Pink Power Ranger and a Blue Power Ranger.

“Shay wanted to surprise Matte with a gender reveal that would keep him guessing, but it was a surprise for her too,” the description for their Thursday, July 4, YouTube video read. “So they left it up to Shay’s assistant Liz to do the planning. They saw a lot of gender reveals that involved pink and blue cake and balloons, but thought a touch of drama would really set this one apart from the rest.”

The video shows Mitchell asked her friends and family over the phone what they believed to be the gender of their baby on the phone, and six out of eight told her they thought she was having a girl.

The Cadaver actress had a different thought though, saying: “I truly think I am having boy. Because, ugh, just the retribution of having a girl — my parents would just look at me and be like, ‘It’s karma, bitch.’”

The Power Rangers then made a dramatic appearance and started to fight, though the actors appears to have trouble breathing through their masks after tumbling into a pool.

“Can you guys just say if it’s a girl or a boy?” Babel, a Canadian host and music reporter according to Us Weekly, said during the performance.

Eventually, the Pink Power Ranger turned out to be the winner.

“Oh, my God, everybody freaking knew!” Mitchell said. “I thought it was a boy for the longest time. Obviously, I’m super happy. I’m just like, it’s crazy. Everybody was right.”

“Never in the history of reveals have I seen Power Rangers,” she added.

Mitchell announced her pregnancy last Friday on YouTube, months since revealing she had suffered a miscarriage.

“There is something in the oven and it’s not my pizza!!! WOW… It’s kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you,” Mitchell wrote in the description of the first YouTube video. “It’s exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time. Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement and for me it wasn’t until I couldn’t hide it anymore and was tired of wearing over sized sweatshirts.”

Mitchell added, “We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family. I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past 6 months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!!”

Mitchell later announced she would chronicling every step of the pregnancy on YouTube.