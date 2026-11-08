President Trump Offers White House Press Secretary Role to UFC CEO Dana White

Following the less-than-stellar hiring of former White House press secretary Kate Zacharia, President Trump is asking UFC CEO Dana White to take on the challenging role.

In a Nov. 7 Truth Social post, the world leader announced that the “Great Dana White” has been offered the role.

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“I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris,” Trump wrote in the post. “We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left.”

The president then declared, “Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!”

In an Instagram Story post, White seemingly responded to Trump’s request by posting a photo of himself at the White House press secretary podium.

“On to the next chapter,” he wrote over the photo.

However, during a press conference in London, White said he had “a lot of jobs already” when asked about the president’s request. He also pointed out he would have “more to talk about” after speaking with Trump.

White has notably been a key supporter of Trump over the years. In 2016, White called The Apprentice star a “fighter” who would “fight for this country.”

As a speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention, White spoke about Trump’s dedication to the UFC. “Nobody took us seriously. Nobody. Except Donald Trump. Donald was the first guy to recognize the potential we saw in the UFC and encouraged us to build our business.”

Trump’s request that White join his administration as White House press secretary comes just months after he built an arena behind the White House to host UFC Freedom 250, part of the U.S. 250th anniversary celebration.

Zacharia, who replaced Karoline Leavitt, served as press secretary for just one week. She blamed the “media” for her firing.

“What I would briefly say is that the media and all of Washington made it very difficult for me to do the job I set out to do, which is to amplify the wins and historic record-setting precedent that President Trump has set, especially ahead of the most consequential midterm,” she explained while appearing on Newsmax late last month. “They would not let me do my job, which was to focus on him and focus on what he’s doing to win.”

Trump said he had advised Zacharia to “reconsider” the job on the same day she was fired.

“Katie’s been treated very badly by the media,” he told reporters on Oct. 16. “Very, very badly. Very unfairly, I’ll tell you. And I just spoke to her about it. I said, ‘Katie, is this for you?’ ‘Cause you know she’s been treated very rough and she’s a nice person, very nice person.”

He then added, “I’ve watched her for years on television, but I said, ‘Is this for you, Katie? Cause honestly, you don’t need this.’ You don’t have to be treated — I would say the ‘fake news,’ but just generally, the media has been very rough.”