Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Glows in ‘Baby Mama KoKo’ Shot

Khloé Kardashian is working her pregnancy glow!

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member gave fans a good look at her 29-week baby bump in a new photoshoot Tuesday as she and boyfriend NBA player Tristan Thompson continue counting down the days until they greet their little one.

The couple announced they were expecting in December, and have since been documenting the Revenge Body host’s pregnancy with plenty of photos, but the newest photo, which shows Kardashian in a nude bodysuit and sheer jacket, has to be one of the most beautiful so far.

“Baby mama KoKo!” she captioned the photo series, referring to her sisters’ nickname for her. “29 Weeks and counting.”

Kardashian revealed Sunday that while she’s been loving being pregnant, she has recently been suffering from insomnia.

“The things no one tells you hehe,” she tweeted alongside a photo of a pregnancy app. “At least I’ll be good at the no sleep thing. I am so excited to meet our little love bug.”

When a pregnant fan tweeted back at her that “insomnia is real,” saying she had been up since 3 a.m., Kardashian replied, “Im sorry love!! I’ve been up since 230. It’s crazy but we aren’t alone.” She also told a fan she would look into using a lavender spray to help her sleep.

The Good American designer has been open about the highs and lows of her pregnancy with fans.

“I now have cellulite on my legs! Cute! Cute,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter on Jan. 26. “I feel like I’ve always had cellulite but it’s way more prominent at the moment.”

She continued: “So far no stretch marks. So I’m happy about that [crossing fingers emoji] the perks of being chubby previously. Lol my tummy knows how to stretch.”

But she shut down haters who thought her minor complaints were an admission that she didn’t want to be pregnant. “Don’t mind me… just growing a human over here!! Still, I almost can’t believe it. I know [I’m] a nerd but [I’m] just so excited,” she wrote in another tweet.

She does miss her pregnancy partner, however, after sister Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, which the makeup maven revealed Sunday.

“Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it’s been!” Kardashian captioned a photo posted Sunday of her and Jenner posing with their baby bumps. “I’ll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it’s been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama, love big mama.”