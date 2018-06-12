Pregnant Hilary Duff ‘Getting Practice’ With New Baby Niece Lulu Gray

Hilary Duff recently announced that she is expecting her second child, and the actress is getting some practice in before welcoming another baby of her own.

The Younger star recently spent some time with sister Haylie Duff’s new baby girl, Lulu Gray, sharing a snap of herself cradling the infant in her arms and gazing at her lovingly.

“Getting practice with Lulu,” Duff wrote along with peach and heart emojis.

Baby Lulu is Haylie’s second child, making Hilary an aunt for the second time after Haylie and fiancé Matt Rosenberg welcomed now-3-year-old daughter Ryan.

Hilary is expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma, sharing the good news in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!” the 30-year-old wrote alongside a snap of herself and Koma embracing.

Donning a patterned dress and bowling shoes, Duff’s baby bump was clearly visible in the shot.

Koma shared the same snap on his own page, writing, “We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother… @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins.”

The baby girl will be Duff’s first child with Koma, who she has been dating on and off for three years.

Speaking on The Talk in December, the actress explained that timing was a key factor in their relationship.

“I mean, this is the third time that we’ve dated,” she said. “It’s going so great.”

“Timing is such a big deal and third time’s a charm!” Duff continued. “I think that, you have history and a past with someone and love, and just because it doesn’t work out the first time, the second time, as long as there’s not so much damage done, then it can always work out again.”

Duff is already mom to 6-year-old son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie, so it’s been a few years since she’s had an infant to take care of.

In a 2017 interview with Redbook, the star discussed expanding her family, citing the end of her marriage with Comrie, with the pair’s divorce finalized in 2016.

“I’ve gotten over the fact that I’m not going to have a baby that’s close in age with Luca,” she said. “It sucked when everyone would be like, ‘When are you having another?’ I’d be like, ‘Do you know what’s happening right now? I’m not having another.’”

Duff added that she didn’t love hearing the question for multiple reasons.

“You get engaged: ‘When’s the wedding?’ You get married: ‘When’s the baby?’ You have a baby: ‘When’s the next one?’” she recalled. “I’m cherishing the now. Besides, watch: I’ll probably get some evil spawn of Hilary the next time around.”

Photo Credit: lev radin / Shutterstock.com