‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Crashes 4-Wheeler During WrestleMania Entrance

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin narrowly avoided disaster during his surprise appearance on Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 41.

On hand to announce the official attendance numbers, Austin entered Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium in his classic fashion, riding a four-wheeler in laps around the ring. But his entrance took a terrible turn when he lost control of the vehicle and drove directly into a ringside barricade.

Video from the moment showed the WWE legend cruising around the ring and appearing to lose control as he rounded a corner, sending the vehicle crashing directly into the barricade, where several fans were lined up. A woman in the audience appeared to take the brunt of the hit and was seen falling backwards. According to reports, Austin checked on the fan, and Wrestling Headlines reported that WWE President Nick Khan also went over to check on the woman, though it’s unclear if she suffered any injuries in the fiasco.

Photo Credit WWE/WWE via Getty Images

Despite the scary incident, the night went on as planned, with Austin heading into the ring to reveal that 63,226 fans were in attendance, bringing the combined two-night total for the event to a whopping 124,693 fans.

“I’m out here to announce tonight’s attendance of Night 2 of WrestleMania. And tonight’s attendance is officially 63,226,” Austin said. “Now I’ve been in a lot of buildings just like this, and it seems like there’s more than 63,226 people here. I demand a recount.”

Austin, who was in Vegas as his WrestleMania 13 match with Bret Hart was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, went on to jokingly count individual fans in the audience. He abandoned the act after about 20 people, telling the audience, “That makes for a total of two days of Wrestlemania124,693 solid-ass cats. I’m hoping that everybody males. It home safely and that we see you again on next WrestleMania. And that’s the bottom line, cause Stone Cold said so.”

In addition to Austin, Sunday night also featured a surprise appearance from Becky Lynch, who according to the Daily Mail returned to be Lyra Valkyria’s tag team partner against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.