Pregnant Hilary Duff Reunites With Family for Thanksgiving After COVID-19 Quarantine

✖

Hilary Duff is counting her blessings after being able to reunite with her family for Thanksgiving following a solo quarantine for COVID-19 exposure. The pregnant star shared a photo Friday from her holiday celebrations with husband Matthew Koma, her 8-year-old son, Luca, and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Banks, looking out at the city skyline during a family outing.

"Happy Thanksgiving!" the Younger star captioned the photo. "1 or 2 celebrations away from getting out of 2020." It was a warm reunion for Duff, who is expecting her third child, after she was exposed to the coronavirus earlier this month and forced to self-isolate shortly after beginning to film Younger’s 7th season in New York City. "Exposed to COVID. Quarantine day 2. FML," she wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. Days later, she joked that her "little mystery bebe thumper" was helping her to "not feel so alone in the basement" during her self-isolation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

The actress' followers celebrated her being back with the family on such a big holiday. "I’m so glad you were able to spend it cuddling the cuties!" one person commented on her Thanksgiving post. "Yas! Happy Thanksgiving! Glad you broke out of quarantine just in time," another added with laughing emojis. "Glad you're feeling better!" a third wrote, as another echoed, "Stay safe!"

The Lizzie McGuire star revealed in October that she and Koma were expecting their second child together. "We are growing!!! Mostly me," she wrote on a video showing her baby bump. Koma added on his post of the same video, "Lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 — 2021."

Duff has been a major proponent of following coronavirus regulations, publicly calling out people not following social distancing measures on Independence Day in Los Angeles after driving by a "raging house party" on Mullholland Drive. "A—holes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club," Duff wrote, noting that it seems nowadays that "Americans just don't care about each other," and the politicization of safety amid the pandemic is a "head scratcher" for her. "Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free," she concluded. "It's embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won't wear masks!"