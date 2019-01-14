Pregnant Duchess Meghan Markle Reveals Due Date of First Baby With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is currently pregnant with her first child with husband Prince Harry, and it seems the royal baby will be arriving in just a few months!

The Duchess of Sussex seemingly confirmed her due date during a walkabout, with PEOPLE reporting that Markle told well-wishers that she is due in late April.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie added that the Duchess asked other fans gathered to see her for name suggestions for her little one. When one young girl suggested Amy, Markle reportedly responded, “Oh I like Amy too!” before pointing to her aide Amy Pickerill and noting, “That’s her name!”

“She said her pregnancy had gone so quickly,” one women told PEOPLE of Markle. “I asked her how she was coping on those high heels. She said, ‘One day at a time!’”

Another well-wisher, Jean Elliot, told Markle she thought she was having a girl.

“Meghan said there are ‘strong opinions about that, but it’s a 50/50 split!’” Elliot recalled.

Markle and Harry have not revealed whether they are expecting a boy or a girl and are not expected to do so until the official announcement of the baby’s birth, following royal tradition.

The royal couple stepped out for their first royal engagement of 2019 on Monday to visit the town of Birkenhead, followed by a trip to Wirral Youth Zone, an environment for young people to enjoy themselves.

For the day, Markle wore a bright red coat by Sentaler and a bold purple Babaton by Aritzia dress, accessorizing with red pumps and a brown leather Gabriela Hearst handbag, her dark hair pulled back into a loose chignon.

Markle’s first pregnancy was first announced in October, with Kensington Palace revealing that the 37-year-old is due in the spring.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the Palace said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Royal fans had previously speculated that Markle and Harry’s first child is due in April when Markle wore three stacked rings by Canadian brand Ecksand to the Sydney Invictus Games in October. Each ring had a colored stone, which fans guessed were birthstones — a peridot for Markle’s birthday in August, a sapphire for Harry’s September birthday and a diamond for the baby’s expected April birth.

