‘Power Rangers’ Actor Pleads Guilty to Battery: Hector David Jr. Sentenced to Time Behind Bars

Another Power Rangers star is being sentenced. Hector David Jr., who played the Green Ranger in Power Rangers Samurai and Super Samurai, was accused of assaulting an elderly man in July after getting into an argument with him over a parking spot in Idaho. He allegedly shoved the man to the ground, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Months later, the Merry Gentlemen star has now pled guilty, according to TMZ. After pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery, David was sentenced to 180 days in jail. However, the judge has reportedly suspended 135 days of the sentence, with David Jr. only having to serve 45 days as long as he’s on good behavior. Additionally, he will be on two years of supervised probation and will have to complete 100 hours of community service.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Saban Brands)

David joined the long-running Power Rangers franchise in 2011 for Power Rangers Samurai and Power Rangers Super Samurai on Nickelodeon, the overall 18th and 19th seasons. He portrayed Mike Fernandez, the Green Samurai Ranger, and reprised the role in 2014 for Power Rangers Super Megaforce for the 20th anniversary special. He’s remained pretty active in the franchise since then, frequently attending fan conventions.

Hector David Jr. is the latest Power Rangers actor to get into trouble with the law. Back in 2022, the original Red Ranger, Austin St. John, was arrested for COVID fraud while David’s fellow Samurai co-star Ricardo Medina, who also played the Red Wild Force Ranger, was sentenced for stabbing his roommate. Other actors in the franchise have also seen some troubles, and it’s not looking good for some of them.

Adapted from Super Sentai in Japan, Power Rangers premiered in 1993 with Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers and went on to have 30 seasons and nearly that many different iterations. The show’s original run officially ended in September 2023 with Cosmic Fury on Netflix. A reboot of the superhero franchise was originally in development at Netflix but was scrapped in 2024.

Lionsgate released Power Rangers in 2017, a feature film with a new take on the global phenomenon. While the studio was said to expand it into a film franchise, those ideas were scrapped after the film didn’t do so well. There have been recent unconfirmed reports that Paramount is now eyeing a new film, as Jinsakuu on X shared that it will be a reboot, and Paramount and Hasbro have long been in discussions but there hasn’t been anything concrete as of yet.