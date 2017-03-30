Power Rangers Star’s Stabbing Sentence Revealed

Ricardo Medina has officially received his sentence for stabbing his roommate to death with a sword. The former Power Rangers actor will be serving six years for the crime.

On Thursday, the actor appeared in court, according to TMZ. The judge in the case slapped him with the maximum sentence after Medina pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, and even admitted that he used a sword to kill his roommate.

In January of 2015, the district attorney’s office stated that Medina got into a heated argument over Medina’s girlfriend with his roommate, 36-year-old Josh Sutter. The situation escalated quickly and became physical, which led to Medina fatally stabbing Sutter multiple times with a sword.

Medina was first arrested in the killing Josh Sutter back in 2016. After initially charged being charged with murder, he faced a 26-year sentence. Now, he has been officially charged with voluntary manslaughter.

On the Power Rangers Wild Force back in 2002, Medina portrayed the Red Ranger, AKA Cole Evans. He was also involved in the Power Rangers Super Samurai series in 2012.

