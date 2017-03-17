Former Power Rangers Star Ricardo Medina Jr. Enters Plea In Roommate Stabbing Death

The ex-star of Power Rangers Samurai, Ricardo Medina Jr., pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter for stabbing his roommate to death with a sword.

According to TMZ, Medina appeared in court Tuesday in Lancaster and entered his plea. He is still in jail without bail.

The district attorney’s office states Medina got into an argument over Medina’s girlfriend with his roommate, 36-year-old Josh Sutter, on Jan. 31, 2015. The argument became physical, and Medina fatally stabbed Sutter multiple times with a sword.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department told TheWrap that the incident took place around 3:45 p.m. at a residence in the 38000 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road, an isolated section of the Los Angeles-area mountains, about 45 miles north of the Civic Center.

Medina appeared on the Power Rangers Samurai series from 2011 to 2012. The series, featuring Japanese cartoon-like action, was roundly criticized for its on-screen violence when it debuted on U.S. TV.

Medina faces six years in state prison. His sentencing is scheduled for March 30.

