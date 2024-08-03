A former star of the Power Rangers franchise finds himself at the center of a criminal investigation. Hector David Jr., known for his portrayal of the Green Samurai Ranger, is now the subject of an arrest warrant following allegations of assaulting an elderly individual in Idaho.

Law enforcement officials in Nampa, Idaho, claim that David engaged in a physical altercation with a senior citizen over a parking dispute. According to the Nampa Police Department, the actor allegedly "pushed an elderly man to the ground after they exchanged words about a parking issue," then "left him on the ground and drove away."

Local authorities posted visual evidence of the incident on Facebook in an effort to identify the perpetrator. The community's response was swift, and the suspect was identified as 35-year-old actor Hector David Rivera, who resides in Nampa. "Our community identified him, and we have since learned that he is an actor who played the Green Power Ranger – Hector David Rivera, 35, of Nampa, Idaho, aka Hector David Jr.," police told CNN.

(Photo: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 14: Hector David Jr. attends the 2019 Industry Dance Awards at Avalon Hollywood on August 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

David's involvement in the Power Rangers franchise spanned from 2011 to 2015, during which he portrayed the Green Samurai Ranger in various television series and film adaptations. His character, Mike, was introduced in the premiere episode of Power Rangers Samurai in 2011 and remained a core team member throughout the show's run and its sequel series, Power Rangers Super Samurai.

The incident occurred on Friday, with surveillance footage capturing the confrontation. The video, released by the Nampa Police Department on July 26, shows an elderly individual using a walker to navigate a parking area. The suspect, now identified as David, is seen following the victim before allegedly pushing him down and verbally berating him. The assailant then departs in a vehicle reportedly bearing Texas license plates.

As a result of the investigation, authorities have issued an arrest warrant for David, charging him with misdemeanor battery. Despite their efforts, law enforcement has been unable to locate the actor, prompting them to seek public assistance in determining his whereabouts.

The repercussions of these allegations have already begun to impact David's professional commitments. Organizers of the Magic Valley Comic-Con in Twin Falls, Idaho, where the actor was scheduled to make a guest appearance, have announced his removal from the event's lineup. Larissa Long, the marketing director for the convention, released a statement concerning the developments, "We are just finding out about this ourselves. We are looking into it and will take appropriate action."

Beyond his role in the Power Rangers franchise, David has accumulated a variety of acting credits. His silver screen debut came in 2010 with a minor role in Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief. He has also made appearances in television series such as Keeping Up with the Joneses, Father of the Bride, and Rivals.

The actor's most recent on-screen performance was in the 2024 made-for-TV movie The Wrong Life Coach, starring alongside Vivica A. Fox, Allison McAttee, and Morgan Bradley. The film's plot revolves around a woman who hires a life coach, only to uncover a sinister secret linking them to a shared past.