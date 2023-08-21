Post Malone Says Giving up Soda Helped Him Lose More Than 50 Pounds

Post Malone is opening up about his weight loss journey after dropping almost 60 pounds with one easy lifestyle change. The rapper, 28, said he went from 240 pounds to 185 pounds by cutting out sugary sodas from his diet in an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, having previously decided to get healthier after becoming a father.

"Soda is so bad. It's so good, but so bad," Malone told Rogan, admitting that every once and a while, he'll still enjoy a glass of Coca-Cola, as long as he's able to do so in moderation. "[If] I had a great show, and you know what, I'm feeling a little bit naughty. I'm gonna have myself a Coke on ice," he explained of his soda habits now.

Malone's fans initially expressed concern earlier this year when the "Sunflower" artist began to lose weight rapidly, but in April, the musician took to Instagram to assure his followers he was feeling better than ever. "i wanted to say that i'm not doing drugs, i've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i'd suppose, performance on stage," he wrote at the time. "i'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. i guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man... lol!" He continued that his "brain is in a super dope place, and i'm the happiest i've been in a long time."

The "Circles" rapper welcomed his first child, a daughter, with his fiancée in May 2022. Malone explained to Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper in an August 2023 episode that he had a whole new perspective in life since becoming a father when asked what his biggest fear in life is. "I guess not being able to be there for my baby, which is a new fear," the "Congratulations" musician said. "That's why I tried to slow down on drinking, to take better care of my body." Malone also said that he's the "happiest I've ever been" since welcoming his daughter.