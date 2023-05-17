Post Malone Announces New Album, Sets Dates for 2023 North American Tour

Following 2022's Twelve Carat Toothache, Post Malone announced his fifth studio album, Austin, Tuesday. The album, named after the rapper's birth name, Austin Post, is set to drop on Friday, July 28 and will be preceded by the single "Mourning," due out Friday, May 19. The musician also revealed dates for his upcoming If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying North American tour, which is slated to kick off on July 8 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana.

"Proud to announce my new album titled 'Austin' dropping on July 28th," Malone said of the album on social media. "This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I've worked on. i feel it captures who i am as a man and as an artist in this moment. thank y'all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. i love y'all so much, and am ready to f-ing party with y'all. cheers, and keep spreading love."

According to Malone, who offered up more details in a separate Instagram video, Austin has "been some of the funnest music. Some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me at least. You know, trying to really push myself and do some really cool stuff." Along with the upcoming single "Mourning," Malone's recent single "Chemical" in on the tracklist.

The singer also revealed Tuesday the dates for his upcoming If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying North American tour. According to a release, per Billboard, the 24-date Live Nation-produced tour will give fans Post's "signature exhilarating performance with music from his upcoming album as well as fan-favorites in a completely reimagined show." In a statement, Malone said, "I love y'all so very much and I'm so excited to get out and do some more shows for y'all. Help me put a baby through college and come on out. Some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. Sending love to you and yours."

After kicking off in Noblesville, Indiana on July 8, the tour will take Malone across the country with stops in Cincinnati, Detroit, Buffalo, Toronto, West Palm Beach, Atlanta, Dallas Albuquerque, and others before concluding with a show in San Bernardino, California on Saturday, Aug. 19. Ticket sales will kick off with a Citi presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. Following that, there will be additional presales held throughout the week, with general sales opening on Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will also be available on resale sites such as Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster.