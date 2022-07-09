Post Malone's Life Just Completely Changed

Post Malone's life changed in a major way recently. In June, the rapper appeared on The Howard Stern Show and revealed that he welcomed a baby girl. Additionally, E! News reported that Malone is officially engaged, news of which he also confirmed on the radio show.

During his discussion with host Howard Stern, Malone said that before he left his home to head to the studio, he "kissed" his "baby girl." This prompted Stern to ask for further clarification, as he said, "That's been on the QT [quiet] though? We didn't know you had a daughter, right?" The radio host added that Malone "keeps all that quiet," which the rapper agreed with. The "Circles" singer added that he wants those closest to him to be able to make their "own decisions" about what they share publicly.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, did not share any further details about his little one, including her name or when she was born. He also didn't offer any details on when he popped the question to his fiancée. But, that isn't all too surprising considering that Malone has not even shared his fiancée's identity. This confirmation comes after Malone revealed in early May that he was expecting his first child with his longtime partner.

"I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad," he said at the time. "Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day." Even though Malone has not shared too many details about his personal life, he did express his excitement about parenthood during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. In June, he told the host that he was "pumped" to become a father. He added that he was excited about being a "hot dad."

Malone continued to share an anecdote that showcased how he's always had some parenting instincts. He explained, "I was like four or five and I had this little baby I would carry around everywhere. It was a baby doll. And I thought that was the coolest thing. I would take him around everywhere." Now, the rapper has his own baby girl to dote on.