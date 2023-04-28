Post Malone Responds to Drug Use Rumors, Explains Weight Loss

Post Malone is addressing rumors about his health and weight loss. The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram Thursday to set the record straight when it comes to what is going on with him healthwise, saying he's "never felt healthier" since making lifestyle changes after welcoming his first child with his fiancée in May 2022.

"Hello everybody, I hope you're having a great night. I wanted to say that I'm not doing drugs," he captioned a selfie posing with cowboy boots. "I've had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I'd suppose, performance on stage. I'm having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier." The Grammy winner pointed to changes in his diet after becoming a father as the reason for his weight loss. "I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel," he said. "Next up is smokes and brews, but I like to consider myself a patient man... lol!"

Malone continued by assuring fans he's in a good space mentally as he hits the studio to work on new music. "My brain is in a super dope place, and I'm the happiest I've been in a long time," he concluded the post. "If you're having a hard time or need some love, I can say that you're loved more than you know, and keep f-ing crushing it. goodnight nerds spread love and rock on."

Malone first sparked concern from fans after being hospitalized in September 2022 with a "stabbing pain" and trouble breathing. The "Rockstar" artist was forced to cancel his Boston concert at the time, apologizing to fans on Twitter at the time. "Boston, I love y'all so f-ing much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock PM, and today I woke up to cracking sounds on the right side of my body," the musician wrote. "I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I'm having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move."

Malone said that while he wouldn't be able to perform the show he promised, he would definitely make things up to the fans. "Everyone's tickets for tonight's show will be valid for the reschedule that we're planning right now. Once again, I'm so f-ing sorry," he wrote. "I love y'all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I'm going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I'll see you soon."