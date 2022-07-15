Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.

Reflecting on his history with Velindre Cancer Centre, which he said he is "a proud patron" of, Gilbert wrote the he has "trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights." Along the journey, he has "met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families." Gilbert said the center "has been a huge part of my life for the last 10 years," before going on to share, "so while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands." He said that the care he is receiving amid his battle "is incredible."

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone...but who knows, maybe I'll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40 minute rant about orange squash," Gilbert continued. "Thank you everyone for your support over the last few weeks and months (and years). I'll be disappearing for a while and won't be commenting further, at least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery."

The Facebook post came just days after Gilbert – a regular guest on panel shows including Would I Lie to You?, QI, and Mock the Week, as well as presenting his own BBC Radio Wales show – announced "with a very heavy heart" on July 8 that his Book of John tour would be paused following his July 9 show in Leicester. At the time, Gilbert explained that he had "been struggling with pain in my neck and throat over the past few months" and was "receiving treatment, and have continued to tour where possible." Although Gilbert initially hoped he'd be able to continue the tour, he told fans, "I'm afraid that is not going to be possible. I am due to have surgery next week and will be hanging up my boots for a while whilst I recuperate."

Amid news of his diagnosis, fans have sent Gilbert their support. Commenting on his post, one person wrote, "All the best wishes to you Rhod My heart goes out to you.I wish you a speedy recovery." Somebody else added, "sending love, light and strength ... I will be forever grateful for Velindre and the amazing people there and what they do for so many of us." In a Facebook post of their own, Velindre Cancer Centre said Gilbert "has become a special member of our Velindre Family and we are sure you will join us in sending him your very best wishes during this time."