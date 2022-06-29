BBC Host Deborah James Dies at 40 After Cancer Battle

BBC host Deborah James has died following a years-long battle with bowel cancer. Her family announced her passing in a heartfelt tribute shared to James' official Instagram page on Tuesday, sharing that James, who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2016, "passed away peacefully today, surrounded by her family." She was 40. News of James' death came just days after she shared an emotional health update on Father's Day.

Remembering James as "the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, mummy," James' family said she "was an inspiration and we are incredibly proud of her and her work and commitment to charitable campaigning, fundraising and her endless efforts to raise awareness of cancer that touched so many lives." The post went on to note that throughout her battle with cancer, the journalist "shared her experience with the world to raise awareness, break down barriers, challenge taboos and change the conversation around cancer. Even in her most challenging moments, her determination to raise money and awareness was inspiring."

As she revealed in an emotional "goodbye" May message that she entered hospice care, James also announced the creation of the Bowelbabe Fund, which aims to raise funds for cancer research and which James said "will enable us to raise funds for further life saving research into cancer. To give more Deborah's more time!" James' family said her legacy will live on through BowelBabes as they thanked her followers "for playing your part in her journey, you are all incredible. The post went on to conclude with "a few final things from" James herself, sharing, "' find a life worth enjoying; take risks; love deeply; have no regrets; and always, always have rebellious hope. And finally, check your poo – it could just save your life.'"

Amid news of her death, many were quick to share the condolences and pay their respects. Among them were Prince William and Kate Middleton, who in a rare personal statement shared to their Twitter account Tuesday morning, said they "are so sad to hear the heartbreaking news about Dame Deborah." The Cambridges said their "thoughts are with her children, her family and her loved ones," going on to remember James as "an inspirational and unfalteringly brave woman whose legacy will live on."

James hosted a BBC podcast called You, Me and The Big C, where she candidly discussed her battle with cancer. She first revealed her diagnosis in 2016 and was given her damehood in May in recognition of her fundraising, per the BBC. James is survived by her husband Sebastien Bowen, and children Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12.