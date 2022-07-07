Rapper ESG Undergoes Emergency Surgery, Diagnosed With Cancer

Houston rap icon ESG has been diagnosed with cancer. The famed musician, who was a member of the Screwed Up Click, confirmed his diagnosis in a social media post shared by team on Friday, July 1, which revealed ESG was diagnosed with cancer and underwent emergency surgery. The post did not specify what type of cancer ESG is battling.

Sharing a photo of the rapper, whose real name is Cedric Dormaine Hill, with the words "Pray for ESG" written in a banner at the top, his team wrote in a message to his "Fans & Supporters" that "our Everyday Street Gangsta is currently in the hospital recovering from emergency surgery. He has been diagnosed with cancer." Amid his recovery and treatment, ESG's team said, "his social media accounts will be managed by his team during this time." ESG's eam went on to share a message from the rapper to his fans.

"He asks that all of his fans and supporters pray for him as he recovers from his surgery and fights this unexpected illness. He wants y'all to know that he loves all of y'all," the post wrote, concluding with, "[SUC] – Screw U Cancer!" The post was signed off by "Team ESG." At this time, ESG's team has not provided any further updates regarding the musician's condition as he recovers from emergency surgery or any further information regarding his cancer diagnosis.

Born in Bogalusa, Louisiana, ESG broke onto the rap scene in 1994 with the release of his debut album Ocean of Funk, which included the hit single "Swangin' & Bangin'." He remixed the song on Sailin' da South, instantly bringing him more fame and success. He went on to release 11 additional studio albums and also has served s a writer on other popular southern records, including Lil Troy's 1998 hit "Wanna Be a Baller," per HipHopDX. Along with his solo music career, ESG also was one of the leading members of the Screwed Up Click, the group that popularized Houston's "Chopped and Screwed" style of rap music in the '90s.

Amid news of his hospitalization and cancer diagnosis, many fans of the rapper have taken to social media to send ESG well-wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery. Commenting on that July 5 post, one person wrote, "OMG PRAYERS FOR YOU OG! Man this shatters my heart! God is with you and the city of Houston is with you!! We love you ESG!" Somebody else commented, "Fight through this homie!! Pray, pray, pray. My prayers are with you."