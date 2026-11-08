Popular ‘90s Musician Comes Out Pansexual

Famed ’90s musician Alanis Morissette has officially come out pansexual.

The “Head Over Feet” hitmaker addressed her sexuality during a recent appearance on the Handsome podcast.

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“I’m pansexual,” she stated. “So, yeah.”

Morissette confirmed she was attracted to people of various genders after the podcast’s co-host, Fortune Fimster, asked her if she wanted to be a lesbian after the way men treated her in the past.

Per the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, pansexual is defined as a person having a sexual or romantic attraction to others not limited to gender identity or sexual orientation.

Responding to the singer’s confirmation, fellow co-host Tig Notaro said, “Waiit, you’re not really pansexual, are you?”

“I am,” Morissette answered.

She then joked that she waited until the end of the podcast episode to speak about her sexuality because she likes “to leave it for the epilogue.”

“I like to confuse people on the way out,” the singer-songwriter added. “Is it confusing?”

Morissette’s sexuality confirmation comes more than 15 years after she married her husband Mario “Souleye” Treadway. The couple has three children.

Prior to her marriage, Morissette was in a relationship with actor Ryan Reynolds. The duo first met at Drew Barrymore’s birthday in 2002 and announced their engagement in 2004. However, they ended their engagement in early 2007.

Morissette also dated Full House star Dave Coulier in the early ’90s.