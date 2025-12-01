Police Called to Kendall Jenner’s Home Twice in 1 Week

Kendall Jenner has been dealing with a serious situation. The supermodel had police called to her home on more than one occasion recently.

NBC Los Angeles reports a man approached the security gate at the 818 tequila founder’s gated LA community twice this week and refused to leave after guards denied entry to the San Fernando Valley property.

He told police he was at the property to meet Jenner. The man approached the guard gate just before midnight and told security he was there to meet Jenner. Despite the guards denying him entry and telling the man to leave, he refused, per police.

Officers responded and told the man he would be arrested for trespassing. He eventually left and never passed the front gate of the San Fernando Valley residential community. But he returned at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and again told security guards he was there to meet Jenner. Los Angeles police responded after the man refused to leave, which resulted in him being taken into custody for a mental evaluation, police said.

This isn’t the first scary incident Jenner has had to deal with. She had a reported stalker who was eventually detained and deported by ICE.

In 2019, Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents deported 38-year-old John Ford back to his native Canada. He had been arrested twice before by Los Angeles police officers and for trespassing at Jenner’s California home.

Ford was discovered in Jenner’s swimming pool. He served jail time for his arrests. Jenner filed protection orders against Ford, which he violated when trespassed on her property. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents located Ford in Albuquerque after getting a tip about him, per CBS News. He was arrested in the parking lot of a hotel.

The Kardashian-Jenner family expressed their gratitude in a statement: “We are extremely appreciative of the hard work by the Los Angeles Police Department and ICE, whose swift response and professionalism led to this man’s apprehension. His actions have not only had a severe impact on Kendall’s life, but the entire family’s sense of security, causing us to fear for Kendall’s safety as well as our own. Knowing this individual is in custody gives us peace of mind.”