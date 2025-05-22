Kendall Jenner Reveals Chipped Tooth

Kendall Jenner may be a supermodel, but the reality star has dental issues just like everyone else. Jenner recently shared that she has a chipped tooth.

The model suffered a dental mishap during her recent trip to see the New York Knicks play while she was with her sister Kylie Jenner and the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s boyfriend, actor Timothee Chalamet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a video shared by Kylie on Instagram on Tuesday, May 13, Kendall, 29, appeared to chip a tiny piece off her front tooth while heading to the game in the Big Apple. The clip was featured as part of an Instagram carousel that Kylie captioned “Knicks in [five],” which showed Kendall laughing hysterically while sitting in her seat on a private jet. She held out her hand to the camera, revealing a tiny piece of tooth on her fingertip.

“Did my nail just come off? Or was it my tooth?” Kendall asked. Kylie panned the camera over to Kendall’s mouth, showing a close-up shot of her chipped front tooth. “B—-, you are not going to the Knicks game today,” Kylie said while she laughed as she zoomed in again on the piece of chipped tooth in the model’s hand.

“Oh my god! No way,” Kendall said, still giggling. Kylie’s daughter Stormi, 7, asked what happened. Kendall also reposted the clip of the unfortunate mishap to her own Instagram Stories.

It didn’t stop their planned activities. In addition to Kylie running into her former BFF Jordyn Woods, she and Kendall seemingly had a blast together.

One snapshot Kylie shared on her Instagram Stories showed her and Kendall posing in a mirror in tank tops and leather pants while sporting matching blue Knicks caps. Kendall was also pictured sucking on a lollipop at the Knicks game, appearing to have recovered from the chipped tooth saga.