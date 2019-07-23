'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond‘s Daughter Paige Heads to Christian Summer Camp Following Arrest

The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's daughter Paige Drummond is heading to summer camp three months after a drunken arrest. The 19-year-old will be attending a Christian camp in Missouri for a month, according to Radar Online.

Paige shared the news with followers on social media, announcing that she'd be working at Kanakuk Kamps throughout July and part of August. The Food Network star's daughter asked fans to feel free to send letters while she's away.

"hello friends!! today i am filled with so much joy and so much excitement because the Lord has called me to work at kanakuk kamps this month! pray that His kingdom is glorified and that hearts are pointed to Jesus! i will be there until august 9th so i would LOVE to hear from y'all," Paige posted on Instagram for followers to see.

(Photo: Instagram/@a_paige_in_my_book)

Radar Online noted that it was not made clear whether Paige decided to go to the camp on her own, or was sent to work their as punishment following her arrest. She appears to be enjoying it, however.

"This past week at kamp has been filled with pure joy!! Jesus fills this place up and works through these people in such amazing ways! 3 more weeks let's goo :)," she captioned a July 20 Instagram post shared with her followers.

(Photo: Instagram/@a_paige_in_my_book)

Kanakuk Kamps are located in Missouri. Per the facility's website, it's a camp for young people "so they can return to the tough world of teens refreshed physically, emotionally, and spiritually."

Paige's new gig comes roughly three months after she was arrested in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Radar Online reported that police noted in their filing on the matter that the teen appeared "in a drunken condition." Additionally, she was found in possession of an open beer.

Her arrest won't follow her on her record, though the reports remain in the media. According to Radar Online, Paige's arrest has been expunged by the court, but not before she had to pay $404.50 in court fees for her crimes.

Paige isn't the only one of Drummond's children to have a run-in with the law. In 2018, as reported by Radar Online, older daughter Alex was caught on tape drinking beer during a college party at Texas A&M University. This was one of two legal problems she had. The outlet reported that both Alex and Paige moved from the family farm to Texas full-time after graduation.