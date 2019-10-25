‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Reveals Body Transformation in New Mirror Selfie

The Pioneer Woman author Ree Drummond shaed a new mirror selfie on Wednesday, showing off her body transformation. Drummond, 50, said her weight loss could be credited to watching a show she loves while working out on her rowing machine. The author told her fans she was wearing jeans smaller than she was wearing recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ree Drummond – Pioneer Woman (@thepioneerwoman) on Oct 23, 2019 at 1:00pm PDT

“We interrupt our regularly scheduled cowgirl floral attire to bring you this outside-the-elevator, slightly boho selfie,” Drummond wrote in the caption. “These jeans are a size smaller than I’ve worn for (quite) awhile and even though they were skin-tight (as you can probably see) and a long top was required, they buttoned.”

She continued, “I attribute this to spending the last month only allowing myself to watch a show I’ve been wanting to watch (one that I’m not going to trivialize by inserting it into this fashion and fitness post) if I did so on my rowing machine. It just took two full seasons for the buttoning to be successful. In other news, Elisabeth Moss is everything.”

Although Drummond did not name the show, her praise for Elisabeth Moss means she was likely watching Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

On Tuesday, Drummond released her newest book, The Pioneer Woman Cooks The New Frontier: 112 Fantastic Favorites for Everyday Eating. In the book, Drummond opened up about adjusting to life without her mother-in-law, Nan Drummond. According to Radar Online, Nan died in May 2018.

“Her death was a new territory our family wasn’t prepared for, and we have learned to cling to memories and traditions, both in and out of the kitchen,” Drummond wrote in the new book. She revealed Nan’s death was a “difficult adjustment for all of us.”

“It’s a difficult loss for our family, as she was such a rock for all of us,” Drummond said last year. “We all had some time to prepare for this, thought I’ve found over the course of the past few days that nothing really prepares you for losing someone who is so much a part of the fabric of your family’s daily life.”

The Food Network star and her husband, Ladd Drummond, have four children. Her eldest two children recently moved out of their Oklahoma home. Son Alex is now living in Texas after he graduated from college. Daughter Paige is studying at the University of Arkansas.

“There is very little idle talk around the dinner table about the varied topics my girls and I used to fill the air with; nowadays, it’s all boy, all sports, all stats, all dirty clothes, all the time,” Drummond wrote in her book.

In a recent interview with Parade before the release of her new book, Drummond shared a cool idea for Halloween candy. She shared her recipe for Halloween bark.

“Spread graham crackers into a single layer on a rimmed sheet pan. Melt any kind of meltable chocolate and pour it all over the graham crackers,” Drummond explained. “Before the chocolate sets, sprinkle on chopped up Halloween candy. You can add different colors of sprinkles or alternate the color of candy and drizzle it all over. Let it set and break it into shards.”

Photo credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine