Pink’s Coronavirus Reveal Applauded by Selma Blair, JWoww and Other Celebrities

On Friday, singer Pink took to Instagram to announce that she had tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. In her message, which came alongside a photo of herself and her young son, Jameson, she detailed that she was able to get tested after she and her son started to experience symptoms relating to the illness. Shortly after she posted on Instagram, fans and celebrities alike commented on the post to send some kind thoughts the singer’s way.

“Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive,” Pink’s caption began. “My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real.”

“People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities,” she continued, adding that she would be donating $1 million to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years, and to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. As previously mentioned, many responded to Pink’s post by sending her their well wishes, including more than a few celebrities.

Julia Michaels

Singer Julia Michaels commented on Pink’s post to send a ton of love her way.

“You are incredible,” Michaels wrote. “So happy you and Jameson are feeling better! Lots of love to you.”

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson kept her comment on Pink’s post rather brief, but it still packed a punch. She commented on the Instagram post with a simple heart emoji, sending love to the “Just Give Me a Reason” singer.

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose honored both Pink and the singer’s son Jameson with her comment, writing, “Angels” along with a red heart emoji.

Selma Blair

“You are wonderful. Thank you,” Selma Blair wrote, before noting that she was appreciative of the fact that Pink was taking necessary safety measures in order to protect her own family and others in her community. “So happy you are healing and have been isolated with family.”

JWoww

Jersey Shore star JWoww echoed what many others commented on Pink’s post, as she posted a slew of dazzling pink heart emojis to showcase that she was thinking of the singer.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell responded to the post by sending a great deal of clapping emojis, which indicates that she’s definitely applauding Pink’s message regarding the coronavirus crisis in the United States.

Alyssa Milano

So glad you’re ok. And I love your haircut. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 4, 2020

Pink also posted her message on Twitter, and drew a reply from Alyssa Milano as a result. The Insatiable star wrote that she’s glad to see that the singer is doing alright and added that she loves her new haircut to boot. In response, Pink sent some love Milano’s way, as well.