Pink Fans Weigh in After She Emotionally Reveals She Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Pink fans the world over are sending her their well-wishes after her announcement on Friday that she'd tested positive for coronavirus. Like a lot of celebrities who have tested positive, she broke the news to her fans on her Instagram.

"Two weeks ago my 3-year-old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive," Pink wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the two. "My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative."

The "Sober" singer went on to say that in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, she'd be donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia, who worked there for 18 years. She also donated another $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Both Pink and her son are on the mend, and soon the singer's mentions were flooded with loving messages from her fans.