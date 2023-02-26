Pink 'Saddened' by Exhausting Christina Aguilera Feud Coverage Amid Album Promotion

Pink appears unhappy about the persistent narrative surrounding her longstanding feud with Christina Aguilera. As the singer explained on Instagram on Saturday, she was "saddened and disappointed" that recent headlines have concentrated on her relationship with her fellow "Lady Marmalade" singer rather than the new album she released, Trustfall. "Every one or two women I've had issue with – there are hundreds that I've complimented and supported and loved on," Pink, 43, captioned a selfie with her 11-year-old daughter Willow, who she shares with her husband, Carey Hart. "But we don't talk about that. I wonder when the last time Bradley Cooper or Robert Deniro were asked in interview after interview about any argument they'd ever had. How about Christian Bale? We stick to the art with them, don't we?" According to Pink, she acknowledged that although she'd like to have "the same opportunity," an element of responsibility for recent headlines lies with her because she's unable to lie, as well as her "uncanny ability to overshare."

"My real disappointment lies in the fact that the art can never be the focus when you're a woman," she explained. "The fact that I created one of the most beautiful albums with the most beautiful people -sang my ass off, made myself wholly vulnerable – eleven albums in, selling out stadiums, raising good kids, steadily employing hundreds of good, hardworking people, the only thing they ask you about over and over is a silly fued [sic] from your twenties." Pink also stated in the lengthy caption that she believed in giving an "authentic apology" and taking responsibility for her mistakes. "I should say less. Every time. Say less. Something I'm working on. This was a good reminder," she wrote. "My wish is to share the pains and the celebrations of this messy life through music and on stage. And I've accomplished that."

In her caption, Pink concluded with a message to Aguilera, 42, stating that things are now "resolved" between them. "To Christina- you know where we stand. Resolved. Onwards and upwards. And thank you all for listening- and for the 25 years Of kick ass love and support. Peace." The comments section quickly became crowded with fans and friends, including Busy Philipps. "Honey, they're always ready to reduce women to clickbait. You are and have always been so much more than that- as an artist and human- you're incredibly powerful. Please keep sharing as much as you do," she commented. In light of the release of her new album, Trustfall, Pink said she wants to change how stories are told. As a result of an interview going viral last week, the "Just a Pill" singer, who spoke about what it was like working on the set of the "Lady Marmalade" music video, was forced to explain that she was not "shading" her fellow Grammy winner by addressing the question.

"Y'all are nuts," Pink wrote on Twitter after being quoted by BuzzFeed UK as telling the publication that the 2001 shoot was not "fun." She added, "Xtina had s— to do with who was on that song. If you don't know by now — I'm not 'shading' someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I'm zero percent interested in your f— drama." Furthermore, Pink was also in the news for claiming her childhood idol Madonna "doesn't like" her. As she alleged on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the two had an awkward encounter nearly 20 years ago when they appeared on Live with Regis and Kelly.