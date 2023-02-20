Pink Responds After She's Accused of Shading Christina Aguilera With 'Lady Marmalade' Comments

Pink is shutting down speculation that she was "shading" Christina Aguilera in a recent interview. The "So What" singer, 43, took to Twitter to defend her comments to BuzzFeed about filming the 2001 "Lady Marmalade" video after she said it "wasn't very fun to make" because of "some personalities" on set.

While Pink said that "Kim and Mya were nice," fans were quick to notice the artist notably didn't mention collaborator Aguilera. But after chatter about the comments kicked off online, Pink responded directly to the speculations Saturday, writing on Twitter, "Y'all are nuts." Pink continued, "Xtina had s- to do with who was on that song," Pink wrote. "If you don't know by now – I'm not 'shading' someone by telling it over and over and over what actually happened. I'm zero percent interested in your f-king drama. If you haven't noticed – I'm a little busy selling." Pink concluded of the music video. "Also- I kissed Xtina[']s mouth, I don't need to kiss her ass."

Pink's comments about filming "Lady Marmalade" align with past comments she made in a 2017 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, saying that Aguilera "swung at me in a club," but that the two had made up. "We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha, and she's an alpha," Pink explained. "I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We're just very different, we're very different. And we were very young and new. ...You have to learn – women have to learn how to support each other. It's not taught to each other in the playground."

Aguilera appeared on WWHL two years later, noting that Pink had "some feelings about how the recording of 'Lady Marmalade' went down." She also denied throwing a punch at Pink, but did acknowledge turmoil on set. "[Pink] was heckling me in the audience a little bit behind the director," she claimed. "I was like, 'Oh, What's going on?' But that's what she did back then. ...She's a different person now. She's a mom. She's cool."