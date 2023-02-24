Pink Reveals Why Madonna Does Not Like Her

Pink hasn't had the best of luck interacting with her female counterparts in the music industry. In a recent interview with Howard Stern, the Philadelphia native spoke about why the self-proclaimed "Material Girl" has issues with her. "Madonna doesn't like me," she told the infamous radio host. The singer describes herself a "polarizing individual," which Stern said is also something Madonna is known for. "She is, man. F—, I loved her," Pink agreed. Unfortunately, Madonna doesn't share the same affinity for her.

"It's such a silly story," she began. "I f—ing love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. I still love her. She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when, in actuality, she invited me to her dressing room. So, I just said a joke when Regis brought me out and was like, 'How does it feel to meet? I heard you're just falling over yourself backstage.' I'm like, 'I thought she wanted to meet me.' Didn't work out for us." And apparently, Madonna was offended.

It's not the first time in recent weeks Pink has spoken about her past drama with other artists. While reminiscing with BuzzFeed UK about her music video catalog, she recalled not having a great time filming "Lady Marmalade," and says it was due to Christina Aguilera's seemingly diva-ish behavior.

"It wasn't very fun to make. I'm all about fun and it was like, a lot of fuss, and there were some personalities...Kim and Mýa were nice," she remembered. She added: "I guess it is iconic, but I remember I kept crying because my skin didn't like the makeup. It was just...There was some annoying things happening that day."

Pink previously spoke about it in her Behind the Music special. She says her issues with Aguilera began during the recording session when the "I Turn to You" singer's record label executive demanded she sing all the high notes on the record. Luckily, they've since squashed their beef.