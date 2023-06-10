Pink's Most Heated Moments With Trolls on Social Media

Pink and husband Mike Carey are no strangers to standing their ground on social media, especially when it comes to their kids. But the couple are not only on the watch for members of the "parent police," and the pop star will unleash the hounds on her social media critics. The latest example dropped to close out March over the weekend when Pink lashed out and closed comments on an Instagram photo featuring her children. Many commented and criticized the pop star for her son's lack of diaper, leading to Pink exploding in every general direction. "There's something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby's penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real?" the singer wrote on the photo. "As any normal mother at the beach, I didn't even notice he took off his swim diaper...I deleted it because you're all f--ing disgusting." It's a caustic response, but where does it rank with the singer's past outbursts? She and her husband are always ready. Here are some of the best.

Earning Every Minute of Her Age I am of the mindset that it's a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you've laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I'm alive. ?? — P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018 When critics were pointing out that Pink was looking old, the singer didn't hesitate to point out how proud she was to look like she's well-traveled. "Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally," Pink responded online. "And I've earned every f--ing minute of my 38 years. How you looking though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth." You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I've earned every fucking minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll. https://t.co/3WcH2TRrHW — P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018

National Anthem Troll Yeah but altleast I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning https://t.co/SfLQr9hVTq — P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018 There was no shortage of people who said Pink's Super Bowl National Anthem wasn't their cup of tea. Everybody is a critic when an artist takes the national stage -- ask Maroon 5 about their halftime performance in 2019 -- but not every musician is going to lash out to defend themselves. Pink did, though, and made a proper point. She might've sucked, but at least sucked while "singing our [country's] national anthem."

Defending Her Husband View this post on Instagram Chocolate is good for babies right? Help me Instagram, we can't possibly parent without you. A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 12, 2018 at 8:52pm PST One of the recurring topics Pink and Carey Hart face online is the criticism of their parenting choices. Many comment and critique without thinking they'll have to see a response, but that's not so with Pink or her husband. After posting the above image of her son with chocolate all over his face -- something that should just be a cute shot -- the singer was hit with comments from fans saying Hart "lacks the responsibility your kids need in his care." 'You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father," Pink responded to the comment on her photo. "Answer me this: how often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? Shit, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teacher?" She doesn't let up and lays the sarcasm on thick as the comment continues, repeatedly calling the commenter "perfect" and adding that they should "check in from time to time" to share their perfect wisdom.

Step Up? pic.twitter.com/BI861sjSZ4 — P!nk (@Pink) January 29, 2018 Don't think Pink just stood by the side when the Recording Academy president Neil Portnow said that woman in the music industry needed to "step up" if they wanted to be acknowledged by the Grammy awards. The singer responded with a note on Twitter that put the exclamation point on the discussion at the time in 2018. "Women in music don't need to 'step up'—women have been stepping since the beginning of time. Stepping up, and also stepping aside," Pink said in response to the Grammy president's comments. "They've been killing it. And every year before this. When we celebrate and honor the talent and accomplishments of women, and how much women step up every year, against all odds, we show the next generation of women and girls and boys and men what it means to be equal and what it looks like to be fair."