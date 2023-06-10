Pink's Most Heated Moments With Trolls on Social Media
Pink and husband Mike Carey are no strangers to standing their ground on social media, especially when it comes to their kids. But the couple are not only on the watch for members of the "parent police," and the pop star will unleash the hounds on her social media critics.
The latest example dropped to close out March over the weekend when Pink lashed out and closed comments on an Instagram photo featuring her children. Many commented and criticized the pop star for her son's lack of diaper, leading to Pink exploding in every general direction.
"There's something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby's penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real?" the singer wrote on the photo. "As any normal mother at the beach, I didn't even notice he took off his swim diaper...I deleted it because you're all f--ing disgusting."
It's a caustic response, but where does it rank with the singer's past outbursts? She and her husband are always ready. Here are some of the best.
Earning Every Minute of Her Age
I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive. ??— P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018
When critics were pointing out that Pink was looking old, the singer didn't hesitate to point out how proud she was to look like she's well-traveled.
"Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally," Pink responded online. "And I've earned every f--ing minute of my 38 years. How you looking though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth."
You must be from la. Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every fucking minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll. https://t.co/3WcH2TRrHW— P!nk (@Pink) May 16, 2018
National Anthem Troll
Yeah but altleast I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning https://t.co/SfLQr9hVTq— P!nk (@Pink) February 5, 2018
There was no shortage of people who said Pink's Super Bowl National Anthem wasn't their cup of tea. Everybody is a critic when an artist takes the national stage -- ask Maroon 5 about their halftime performance in 2019 -- but not every musician is going to lash out to defend themselves. Pink did, though, and made a proper point.
She might've sucked, but at least sucked while "singing our [country's] national anthem."
No Snoozing on the Job
I don’t need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it. I scheduled this tour meticulously, trying to do what was best for my children, while also putting on the best and most physically demanding and beautiful show of my life. This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to get outside the hotel and the winter and have some time with my children. I’ve already been sick twice (kids as well)on this Australian tour, but the first time we got sick, I was able to push through. This time, what these parasite paparazzi don’t show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. You can think whatever you want, it’s your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life. I have never fucked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I’m doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not. What they don’t show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move. I will see everyone tomorrow whether I’m better or not, and the postponed show will be rescheduled. As I said, I’m sorry to the real fans who this situation has affected. Onwards and upwards.
Not every critique comes from followers or critics on social media. Some come from tabloids and local newspapers, like this one about Pink canceling her show in Australia to go play on the beach. Just don't think the singer won't respond and clear the record if you make a false claim about her.
"I don't need to clear this up, but out of respect for my fans I will attempt it," the singer wrote on Instagram. "This time, what these parasite paparazzi don't show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick's, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine. You can think whatever you want, it's your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life."
And as it turns out, a hospital stay can change a lot of tunes when it comes to tabloid sensationalism.
Defending Her Husband
Chocolate is good for babies right? Help me Instagram, we can’t possibly parent without you.
One of the recurring topics Pink and Carey Hart face online is the criticism of their parenting choices. Many comment and critique without thinking they'll have to see a response, but that's not so with Pink or her husband.
After posting the above image of her son with chocolate all over his face -- something that should just be a cute shot -- the singer was hit with comments from fans saying Hart "lacks the responsibility your kids need in his care."
'You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father," Pink responded to the comment on her photo. "Answer me this: how often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? Shit, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teacher?"
She doesn't let up and lays the sarcasm on thick as the comment continues, repeatedly calling the commenter "perfect" and adding that they should "check in from time to time" to share their perfect wisdom.
Step Up?
January 29, 2018
Don't think Pink just stood by the side when the Recording Academy president Neil Portnow said that woman in the music industry needed to "step up" if they wanted to be acknowledged by the Grammy awards. The singer responded with a note on Twitter that put the exclamation point on the discussion at the time in 2018.
"Women in music don't need to 'step up'—women have been stepping since the beginning of time. Stepping up, and also stepping aside," Pink said in response to the Grammy president's comments. "They've been killing it. And every year before this. When we celebrate and honor the talent and accomplishments of women, and how much women step up every year, against all odds, we show the next generation of women and girls and boys and men what it means to be equal and what it looks like to be fair."
Fat Shamers
Willow said to me the other day whilst grabbing my belly-"mama-why r u so squishy?"And I said.."b/cuz I'm happy baby" pic.twitter.com/69wuVHg6QM— P!nk (@Pink) April 13, 2015
When posting photos of herself at the John Wayne Odyssey Ball in Beverly Hills back in 2015, some folks decided to talk smack about Pink's weight in the photos. In typical fashion, the singer responded with a heated note and more examples.
"I can see that some of you are concerned about me from your comments about my weight," Pink added in the note on Twitter. "I am perfectly fine, perfectly happy, and my healthy, voluptuous and crazy strong body is having some much deserved time off."
She followed this with an image alongside her daughter, noting that she was "squishy" because she was "happy."
April 13, 2015
No Feud Here
Waking up to see a newly created riff between myself and another incredible woman, Christina, who took on an incredible feat, who I support fully, makes me so sad. You all perpetuate keeping women apart b/c you're afraid of the power we have when we get together.— P!nk (@Pink) November 21, 2017
And don't think you're going to be able to place Pink in some sort of fake feud with her fellow artists. A clip of the singer watching Christina Aguilera's tribute to Whitney Houston at the 2017 American Music Awards was taken out of context, leading to people saying the singer didn't like the performance.
Pink didn't address the rumors until the next day, but she made the best of her response.
"Waking up to see a newly created riff between myself and another incredible woman, Christina, who took on an incredible feat, who I support fully, makes me so sad," Pink wrote on Twitter. "You all perpetuate keeping women apart [because] you're afraid of the power we have when we get together."
The Parent Police
Finally, the parent police. The largest group of enemies and foils that the singer and her husband have online can't help but comment on what the family does at all times on social media. One prime example was a closed-door dinner that the family had while Pink was on tour.
One comment on the photo noted that while the singer says she likes to "shut the door" to the outside, she still makes sure it is "posted on [Instagram]." This did not sit well with the singer.
"Yes I like to promote healthy stuff. I also like to remind people to stop being TOTAL DOUCHE BAGS TOO," Pink unleashed on the commenter. "Consider this your reminder, f—ko."