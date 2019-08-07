Pink Fans Freak out After Her Tour Plane ‘Burst Into Flames’ Upon Crash Landing

A plan reportedly carrying the crew and manager for singer Pink burst into flames after landing in Denmark on Monday night, with local media first reporting the news.

CBS News reports that Pink was not on the plane, which was carrying 10 people, with passengers including four American citizens, two Australian citizens, and one British national. When the private jet landed in Denmark from Oslo, Norway, the plane burst into flames. There were no casualties.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After hearing the news, fans began taking to Twitter to express their relief that the singer’s team was okay after the crash.

Glad Pink wasn’t on the plane…. — Melanie Thompson (@mellie0514) August 6, 2019

Thoughts and prayers to @Pink and her staff as reports of staff being on a fiery plane crash in Denmark. — Travis (@itstravis) August 6, 2019

@Pink So glad to see that your crew was able to escape that plane crash unharmed. — Uppity Old Woman (@lmardennh) August 6, 2019

@Pink so sorry to hear about the plane crash. so glad everyone is ok! — Melissa Hale (@mhale_bhc) August 6, 2019

@Pink I am SO THANKFUL that you and your team are all Ok! I think we need to get you fitted for bubble wrap! Stay safe sweet lady!❤ — Becky Huffman🏳️‍🌈 (@beck_huffman) August 6, 2019

Love you Pink so sorry to hear about plane crash landing So happy no one was hurt! — CJ (@CarolMc29382003) August 6, 2019

“P!nk was not personally on board, but her manager and several other members [on] the tour were, but it all turned out OK,” Pink’s promoter in Norway, Kristin Svendsen, reportedly told Norwegian newspaper VG. The group had been on the way to the singer’s next Beautiful Trauma Tour stop in Horsens.

The next show of Pink’s Beautiful Trauma Tour is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7 in Horsens, Denmark.

Prior to the crash, the mom of two found herself again in the headlines after she shared a poem by Brian Bilston titled “America Is a Gun” in response to the two shootings that took place over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

View this post on Instagram #Repost @1brendanbyrnes1 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 5, 2019 at 8:54am PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / Mike Lewis Photography