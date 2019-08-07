Pink Fans Flock to Her Recent ‘Norway’ Instagram Post After Team Crash-Lands and Burst Into Flames in Denmark

A private jet carrying singer Pink‘s crew and manager crashed and burst into flames after landing in Denmark on Monday night, with no casualties reported after the incident.

The group had arrived in the country ahead of Pink’s Beautiful Trauma Tour stop in Horsens, Denmark on Wednesday, Aug. 7, and the singer was not traveling with them.

After the news was reported, fans began commenting on a photo Pink had posted on Instagram after her show in Oslo, Norway, with many sharing their relief that her team was unharmed in the crash.

Comments included:”I just heard what happened to your airplane. Thank God that you are okay,” “I am so thankful that your team is all right. Looking forward to your concert in Horsens (Denmark) tomorrow,” “I Hope your crew are OK. the best wishes from Denmark” and “Horsens is waiting for you!”

Others added, “My [heart] pounded when I saw the headlines, glad you are safe and your crew #miracle #godisgood#alltheverybest to all of you,” “Thinking of you and your team/ family because that’s what they are ! @pink angels were sure with you all! Xo,” “You’re a stunner as always! Prayers for your crew manager, and pilot as well,” and “Thankful no one was harmed in the crash landing! that’s some scary s—! safe travels.”

The plane was carrying 10 people, with passengers including four American citizens, two Australian citizens, and one British national.

“P!nk was not personally on board, but her manager and several other members [on] the tour were, but it all turned out OK,” Pink’s promoter in Norway, Kristin Svendsen, reportedly told Norwegian newspaper VG, via CBS News.

Pink has not addressed the crash on social media and her next show on her tour is scheduled for Aug. 7 in Horsens.

