Pink Praises Chris Stapleton After Watching His Concert: ‘This Man Is So Special’

Pink is preparing to wrap up her Beautiful Trauma World Tour with the second of two shows in Toronto, Canada, on Monday, and the star and her road family celebrated by taking in another show, with the singer heading to Chris Stapleton‘s concert in the city on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 17, 2019 at 9:18pm PDT

Pink shared several photos from the evening, including a shot of herself and Stapleton backstage along with a caption praising the country star’s talent.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“@chrisstapleton tonight in Toronto,” she wrote. “This man is so special. Got the music in his blood. What a sweet soul. What a voice. What a family. What a crowd. So good. Just so good.”

In a second photo, Pink posed with her “tour fam” as they took in Stapleton’s show from the audience, clearly loving the experience along with the rest of the fans in attendance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 17, 2019 at 9:39pm PDT

The mom of two’s final post was a backstage photo of herself and her road family with Stapleton.

“One more from last night. Toronto!” she concluded. “Thank you for waiting for me! Let’s do this thing twice!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 18, 2019 at 4:50pm PDT

Pink and Stapleton recently teamed up to duet on Pink‘s song “Love Me Anyway” from her 2019 album Hurts 2B Human, performing the song together during the Madison Square Garden stop of Pink’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour on May 21.

Pink performed the first of two shows at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Sunday, with her second concert taking place on Monday She will also perform in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in October during Rock in Rio and Austin, Texas, during this year’s Circuit of the Americas.

In the middle of posting about her time at Stapleton’s show, Pink also took a moment to propose a challenge to her 6.7 million Instagram followers.

“I’d like to propose a worldwide internet challenge to anyone reading this today,” she wrote alongside a photo of her husband, Carey Hart, and their daughter, Willow. “Go ONE day without criticizing someone online. Let’s call it the MISS ME WITH THE BULLSHIT CHALLENGE. And if it feels good, hey, why not go TWO DAYS. But let’s start with one for the overzealous out there. #onedayatatime #onlylove.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Zachary Mazur