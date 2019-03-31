Pink Blasts ‘Disgusting’ Trolls for Criticizing Photo of Son Without His Diaper

Pink and husband Carey Hart are no strangers to online critics of their parenting style, but it was a comment about her son without his diaper that had the pop singer seeing red.

Hart has called out the “parent police” several times on social media, with Pink never hesitating to defend her decisions as a mom. But Sunday, Pink fired back after some commenters criticized the singer’s son, Jameson, 2, and his lack of a diaper.

The snapshot posted on Instagram shows Pink and her son alongside daughter Willow, 7, as they hang out with a pelican at the beach. The singer noted that she deleted the original photo after people complained, but unleashed a lecture after reposting with her son’s private area scribbled out.

“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real?” The singer captioned the re-uploaded photo. “As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper.”

Pink continued, adding that the comments she received were “f—ing disgusting” and she was “turning off [her] comments,” while “shaking [her] head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors.”

“And the negativity that you bring to other people’s lives. There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. [Shake my f—ing head],” The singer finished. “Here’s a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face.”

Both parents have had teachable moments in the past with their fans on social media. Us Weekly points out a similar incident earlier in March where Pink lashed out at a commenter who questioned her posting a “family dinner” photo on Instagram for all to see.

“Yes I like to promote healthy stuff. I also like to remind people to stop being TOTAL DOUCHE BAGS TOO,” Pink responded to the comment. “Consider this your reminder, f—ko.”

Hart has also his own share of outside criticism. The motocross star was criticized back in January after posting a video of Willow firing a rifle. Considering the divisive nature of the gun debate, it shouldn’t be a surprise that many were critical of the post. Hart took the high road with his response, though.

“I think it is an extremely important topic of education,” Hart responded with on the post.

The motocross star also posted another image of his entire family on one of his bikes without helmets, saying they “were hitting all the jumps” and almost teasing the “parent police” with the moment.

It’s safe to say that neither is willing to give an inch when it comes to their parenting style.