Piers Morgan Shames Kim Kardashian Over Topless Photo Taken by Daughter North

Piers Morgan already landed himself on Kim Kardashian‘s list of haters, so he held no punches in his latest criticism of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality.

Kardashian sparked controversy recently when she posted a topless photo of herself taken by her 4-year-old daughter North. In the picture, the KKW Beauty founder clasped her breasts with her bra undone in the back as North snapped a photo into the mirror.

After the revealing photo went viral, Morgan tweeted to describe the post as “creepy” for the mother of three to share.

“Kim Kardashian now posting topless photos of herself taken by her 4-year-old daughter. Pathetic and creepy,” Morgan wrote of the Instagram snap.

While Morgan is known for his often extreme criticism of celebrities — and Kardashian in particular — other morning talk show hosts agreed with his position. The ladies of The View chatted on Friday about the photo, which they dubbed as “tacky and wrong.” Guest host Nancy Grace also alleged that child services would be knocking on Kardashian’s door if she wasn’t a famous person.

The Good Morning Britain host previously slammed Kardashian’s proclivity to post nude or revealing photos of her body on social media for her hundreds of millions of followers.

“She’s like, ‘Ay, look at me. Look at me. Me Too. Times Up.’ Time should be up for Mrs. Kardashian,” he said, referencing the Hollywood-led movement to combat sexual harassment and inequality. “I don’t know what she adds to the movement really. The only thing moving is her breasts.”

After several comments on-air and social media, Kardashian inked Morgan’s name onto a note to receive one of the press boxes for her Valentine’s Day-inspired Kimoji Hearts fragrances. The perfume bottles were gifted to her celebrity friends and enemies and featured a giant chocolate heart with either “Bae,” “BFF” or “Ride or Die” on them. Celebrities who received a box had to use a small mallet to break through to find the perfume.

“I’m in there with Sharon Osbourne, Taylor Swift and there I am, the only male representative,” Morgan said of his Kimoji Hearts gift. “I’ll be sent one of her perfumes in a giant chocolate box.”

In peak pettiness, Kardashian snapped a photo for social media of the intended recipients of the boxes, which included her family, friends and outspoken enemies.

“I’m actually quite relieved,” Morgan added. “The chocolate will probably overpower the smell of the scent.”

The morning broadcaster said he developed and gifted his own “powerful” scent called Provocateur for Kardashian, which he hopes “stinks so much it will ruin her entire year.”

Aside from his public enemy Kardashian, Morgan said he also plans to send a box to Emily Ratajkowski, J.K. Rowling and Madonna.