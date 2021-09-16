Piers Morgan Announces Big Career Move and Social Media Is Going Nuts

More than six months after he stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain and later confirmed he would not be returning to the morning show, Piers Morgan is making his next big career move. On Thursday, the British broadcaster, who found himself swept up in controversy over his comments regarding Meghan Markle, announced that he is heading to Fox News to host a global daily TV program, a move that sparked plenty of discussion on social media.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Morgan signed a global deal with both Fox News and News Corp. Under the deal, Morgan will host publish columns in Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers, release books through the HarperCollins imprint, host a series of true crime documentaries, and also host a daily TV program. The yet-to-be titled TV program is set to debut in 2022 and will stream on Fox Nation in the U.S., TalkTV in the U.K. and on Sky News Australia. Executive produced by Winnie Dunbar Nelson, who worked with Morgan on Good Morning Britain, the show will also be sold to other territories.

“Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together,” Morgan said in a statement. “I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged.”

The Thursday announcement came after Morgan, a vocal critic of Markle and her husband Prince Harry, sparked outrage and a record number of complaints to UK media regulator Ofcom after he said he did not believe Markle when she revealed to Oprah Winfrey that she had suicidal thoughts during her time in the U.K. ITV later announced that Morgan “has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.” Given that past controversy, as well as other controversies Morgan has found himself in, news of his latest career venture unsurprisingly prompted a flurry of reactions on Twitter.

BREAKING: I’ve gone home. Great to be rejoining Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation after 28 years. The place I started my media career, with the boss who gave me my first big break. We’re going to have a lot of fun…. pic.twitter.com/g6xBWvgXzd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 16, 2021

“A match made in misinformation peddling heaven,” commented one person, with somebody else adding, “And the man most responsible for the dire state of UK politics, but cool bro good job.”

So this is where you were stropping off to then. Does your contract have clause banning the weather presenter from challenging you? 😂 pic.twitter.com/nloCfQE2vZ — Eddie Burfi (@EddieBurfi) September 16, 2021

“Very welcomed development. I look forward to his shows,” tweeted one person in response to the announcement.

Congratulations it will be good to see you back on the screen. — Lynda Lax (@lax_lynda) September 16, 2021

“Looks like he is getting ready for Trump election. God help us!” added somebody else. “Hope he sticks with Truth like he did during pandemic. We appreciated that but now not so sure. Harry and Meghan will be roasted daily probably.”

Piers Morgan says his NewsUK show will be “a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged." pic.twitter.com/Yjjyz6zYLs — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) September 16, 2021

Several people couldn’t hold back from poking fun at his departure from Good Morning Britain. One such person tweeted,” just don’t walk out.”

But what is going to happen if you run into a feisty weatherman? — Tom (@TomStoker5) September 16, 2021

“Oh yeah that’s the guy you worked for when you hacked a dead girl’s phone and it lead to the massive court battle that ended with the News Of The World folding. Awesome stuff m8,” wrote somebody else.

Congratulations!🍾🥂🥳 Hope you're going to be on TV soon! pic.twitter.com/xgMtKNUKpK — Samitalia. (@BottaroSteff) September 16, 2021

“Congratulations piers,” commented another person. “But sad you won’t be back on GMB because you will be sadly missed, good luck with your new job .”

In case you needed yet another reason not to watch Fox News, Piers Morgan is now joining the network. — Kate 🪬🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) September 16, 2021

“Good for you,” one person congratulated Morgan. “Don’t agree with a lot of your views or your style of delivery, but there should be a place for all views in the media.”