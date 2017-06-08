Phil Collins Rushed To Hospital After Hotel Fall

Phil Collins is canceling his London shows after being rushed to the hospital suffering a dramatic fall in his hotel room.

The 66-year-old “In The Air Tonight” singer’s team took to his official Facebook page on Sunday night to announce that he tripped and fell, gashing his head open on a chair.

The full post on Phil Collins Facebook page reads:

“We unfortunately have to announce that Phil Collins‘ performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London will be postponed tonight (June 8) and tomorrow (June 9). Phil suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk. He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair. He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours.

“Phil sends his sincere apologies and thanks to fans. He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in 10 years, cannot thank people enough for their warm reaction and is excited to return.

“These Royal Albert Hall shows will be rearranged for November 26th and 27th this year. All tickets for June 8th will be valid for November 26th and tickets for June 9th will be valid for November 27th.

“He will carry on with this tour on Sunday in Cologne and then Paris before returning to London for his headline performance at BST Hyde Park on June 30th.”

It has been a decade since the iconic musician performed a concert tour. In his triumphant return to the London stage at his Not Dead yet tour, Collins used a walking stick to make his entrance and stayed seated for the entire show, according to Daily Mail.

Phil Collins is unable to play the drums so he played the piano for the crowd as he belted out many of his hit songs. In fact, Phil’s 16-year-old son Nic is taking over drumming duties on the tour.

Even though he suffered a bad fall, a source close to the “Against All Odds” singer said: “Phil’s going to be fine. He’s disappointed but he will be back on Sunday.”

Collins has been using the walking stick because of a back surgery he underwent in 2015. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Collins said that the doctors “had to take my back apart.”

“I had an MRI and my back and hips were just shot,” he said. “The doctor had to go in there, work on the sciatic nerve and take my back apart and unscramble the mess.”

