Pete Davidson Shows Support in Court for Kim Kardashian Amid Blac Chyna Trial

Kim Kardashian had boyfriend Pete Davidson's support in court Thursday as Blac Chyna's trial against the Kardashian-Jenner family came to a close. As both sides gave their closing arguments in Chyna's lawsuit alleging Kim, mom Kris Jenner, and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner defamed her and interfered with her E! contract, the Saturday Night Live comedian was present at the courthouse, PEOPLE reports.

Kardashian-Jenner family's attorney Michael G. Rhodes argued in closing that the contentious end of Chyna's relationship with Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Dream, marked a logical end to Rob & Chyna after just one season. "It was never her show. This is the central problem in this case. She thinks this show was about her. It wasn't her show. It was a show about a relationship. It was about both of them," he argued.

"It's just one of those relationships that didn't work," Rhodes continued of the failed engagement. "This was supposed to be a lighthearted romantic comedy. Rob & Chyna in Love was the working title. It's what the network was trying to produce. The show's premise was to be lighthearted, a romantic family comedy."

When it came to the abuse allegations being thrown back and forth by Rob and Chyna, Rhodes noted, "This wasn't the kind of content the network wanted to put out. The network wanted the same kind of tone as Keeping Up with the Kardashians. And, yeah, the Kardashians have problems. They're real people too but there's a point it becomes too much. It became dark and heavy."

Rhodes also argued that while there was an option for a second season of Rob & Chyna, there was never an obligation to renew the series on the network's end. "The relationship at the heart of Rob & Chyna was unraveling. They were on/off, on/off but by February it's gone off the cliffs," Rhodes said, calling the end of Rob and Chyna's engagement, "very sad" and "grim." He asked, "If you're the network executive is this the show you want to air? Everybody tried to save the show. They weren't trying to kill the show. They were trying to buy time to save it; to pave a road to save it."

Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, meanwhile used her closing argument to dispute claims of Chyna's "murderous attack" against Rob, arguing he had no marks on his body and didn't call the police or go to the hospital. Chyna previously removed Rob as a defendant in the lawsuit but is suing him separately for posting revenge porn of her on social media. That trial is expected to start soon.