Why Rob Kardashian Isn't in Court Amid Blac Chyna Lawsuit Trial

As the legal saga between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenner clan rages on, one person who has been noticeably absent from the court testimony is Chyna's ex, Rob Kardashian. Chyna and Rob were together for a little over a year before splitting. They share a daughter, Dream Kardashian, whose birth was chronicled on the one-season reality series, Rob & Chyna. While the E! Network alleges the show was cancelled due to Rob and Chyna's split, Chyna claims it was a more sinister reason behind it. She accuses the Kardashian-Jenner family of using their power with the network to give her the ax and is now trying to prove so in an LA court. But while both sides are being cross-examined, Rob is at home reportedly focusing on the care of Dream.

"He has been trying to keep things as routine and normal as possible for her while all this is going on," the source tells Entertainment Tonight. Rob is said to have custody of her daughter six days a week. "He believes it is important to be present and keep Dream feeling secure and safe throughout the family drama. Rob has no issue appearing in court if he is called as a witness, but until then, spending time with Dream is his main priority."

Chyna has been undergoing questioning regarding the alleged volatile nature of her previous relationship with Rob. She's had to try to explain away the explosive fight she had with Rob in Dec. 2016 that ultimately led to the end of the relationship. In that fight, Rob accused Chyna of wrapping an iPhone charging cord around his neck in an attempt to strangle him and pointing a gun at him while he was on FaceTime with friends. Chyna alleges she was simply joking around.

Chyna eventually was granted a restraining order against Rob for revenge porn after he shared nude photos of her online. He's also been banned from managing his own social media pages. His mother, Kris Jenner, reportedly manages his social media now.

Rob and Chyna's issues stem beyond their breakup and include child custody and child support. Chyna recently caught flack for what was perceived to be her complaining that she doesn't relieve child support. Rob commented online, writing: "I pay 37k a year for my daughter's school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday-Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol."