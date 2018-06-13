Pete Davidson’s Ex Seemingly Responds to Ariana Grande Engagement

Reports that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande are engaged after a whirlwind romance surfaced on Monday from various sources, and the Saturday Night Star‘s ex-girlfriend has since seemingly reacted to the surprising news.

Carly Aquilino, who dated Davidson in 2015, used Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of a conversation she had with a friend that seemingly referenced the couple’s engagement.

“I know I’m the 9 billionth person to text you today about this, but… I can’t,” the friend wrote.

Aquilino responded with laughter, captioning the image, “My day in a text message.”

The comedians dated before Davidson’s relationship with Cazzie David, which ended in May. Aquilino last posted an Instagram with Davidson in February 2015, with the pair posing with friends at a party.

Davidson and Grande confirmed their relationship on Instagram on May 30 with a Harry Potter-themed photo of themselves.

While neither party has spoken publicly about the engagement, Grande seemed to confirm the news on Twitter with her likes and responses to various fan tweets.

In a reply to one person who wrote that Davidson should know he is marrying into Grande’s fanbase, the 24-year-old wrote, “HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED.”

HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

In recent weeks, Davidson got two tattoos inspired by Grande — a black bunny ears mask and her initials — and he has also covered a tattoo of David’s face that was on his forearm, replacing it with a larger design.

It seems the comedian had marriage on his mind for some time, as Greg Yuna, the jeweler who created Grande’s engagement ring, told E! News that Davidson purchased the $93,000 sparkler in May.

“Pete called me at the end of May and said ‘Look, I’m getting a ring. This is what I want,’” Yuna recalled. “And I told him that I had the right ring for him. He didn’t tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret. He didn’t tell me anything about it.”

Grande’s ring features a pear-shaped diamond that measures just over 3-carats, with the ring reportedly taking two weeks to make.

The star wore the bauble during her June 2 performance at iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM’s Wango Tango concert in Los Angeles, though it didn’t spark speculation at the time as Grande and Davidson were reported to be in the very early stages of their relationship.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @arianagrande