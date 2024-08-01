Pete Davidson Enters Wellness Facility for Mental Health Treatment

Pete Davidson has reportedly checked himself into a wellness facility for mental health treatment, PEOPLE reported Wednesday. It is unclear how long Davidson will be undergoing treatment, but the news comes just before the Saturday Night Live alum's planned Prehab Tour. A source told the outlet that mental health has "always been a priority" for Davidson, whose upcoming scheduled shows in Florida and New Jersey have since been canceled, according to The News-Press.

The comedian has been open about his mental health and substance abuse struggles. He was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder (BPD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in 2017 after years of battling depression and anxiety. Revealing his diagnosis in 2018, Davidson told Variety in August of that year that he'd "been in and out of mental health facilities" since he was 9. He told the outlet that "the last few years have been real rough with me. I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good." He also shared that new medication had stabilized him.

In 2023, Davidson checked into rehab, with a source telling PEOPLE at the time that "Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues." The Bodes Bodies Bodies star later told addressed his stay at a mental health center during a stand-up comedy show with John Mulaney and Jon Stewart in Atlantic City, telling the crowd, "I am fresh out of rehab, everyone. I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time's the charm." He revealed that he took ketamine daily for four years.

Davidson's decision to seek mental health treatment comes on the heels of a busy past few months for the comedian. In addition to recently wrapping a 200-show, live comedy tour, he has been hard at work on several film projects, with his second Netflix comedy special, Turbo Fonzarelli, releasing in January. TMZ noted that he also recently completed community service and other court-ordered tasks in relation to his reckless driving case. He has also been focusing on his sobriety.

It also comes just a month after his reported split from Madelyn Cline. Davidson and the Outer Banks star were first romantically linked in September 2023 following the comedian's split from Chase Sui Wonders, whom he'd dated for just under a year, and Cline's romances with singer Jackson Guthy and later her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes. After a little less than a year of dating, a source told The U.S. Sun in early July that Davidson and Cline "ended things fairly recently, and I understand it was amicable."

As for his decision to seek mental health treatment, a source told PEOPLE that Davidson's friends and family "are very proud that he has chosen to continue to take care of himself."