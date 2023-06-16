Pete Davidson Hit With Reckless Driving Charges After Crash Into Beverly Hills Home

Pete Davidson has been charged with one misdemeanor charge of reckless driving and is set to appear in court for his arraignment on July 27. "We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," an official from the Los Angeles District Attorney's office confirmed to In Touch on June 16. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences."He was charged after driving a Mercedes-Benz at an elevated speed in Beverly Hills, California, while accompanied by girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, in March 2023. Davidson managed to hit and jump over a curb before crashing into a fire hydrant and colliding with the corner of a neighbor's home. Photos of the vehicle showed a smashed left-side bumper and damage to the car's hood. There was external damage to the Beverly Hills house, which extended onto the side.

Later, the comedian was seen talking with police officers on the scene, appearing rattled by what had happened. Davidson and Wonders were not injured in the crash, and the homeowners did not pursue legal action against him. The Los Angeles District Attorney representative explained to In Touch about the misdemeanor charge and the severity of the incident, "In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable." TMZ spoke with the homeowner of the property Davidson struck, whose 16-year-old daughter was "a bit" traumatized after being hit. He told the outlet that he holds no ill will towards the actor and does not intend to file a lawsuit against him.

A spokesperson from the District Attorney's Office said to TMZ, "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable." An offense of reckless driving usually qualifies for misdemeanor prosecution in California. The usual punishment is a $1,000 fine, two points on the driver's license, a six-month suspension of the license, and up to 90 days in county jail.