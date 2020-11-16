People's Choice 2020: Demi Lovato Jokes About Engagement, Split With Max Ehrich to Open Show

✖

Demi Lovatio was in good spirits during her big night as the host of the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday in Santa Monica, California. The singer poked fun at her brief engagement to Max Ehrich during her opening monologue.

As all hosts do at awards show, Lovato took to the stage and owned the first few minutes with her opening speech. In it, she brought up her 2020 in review, explaining that it started off really good thanks to performing at the Grammy Awards and even getting to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in February. “But then COVID hit and everything shut down,” she then went into say. That’s when she set up the punch line, “So I did what everyone else did. I went into lockdown mode and got engaged.” She didn’t stop there, though, ‘I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got un-enganged, and went looking for aliens in the desert so basically the same everyone else.”

This comes after what was a tumultuous fallout between the two after their fling. In September it was discovered that the two had called off their engagement. This came just two months after Ehrlich proposed to Lovato in Malibu after they began to see one another exclusively in March.

Lovato has recently begun opening up about their breakup and shared some revelations about herself while appearing on Today With Hoda and Jenna last week. Calling 2020 “an experience” in itself, the former Disney Channel star said that it wasn’t until this year that she was able to explore the things that brought joy into her life. “I think the most important thing that I’ve learned is how much I am O.K. with myself and loving myself,” she explained.

This has certainly been a year to remember for Lovato. She had to postpone her seventh studio album due to COVID-19 and went through a serious heartbreak, but as she mentioned, there were many highs she encountered over the year. She also put out a single after her engagement was called off called “Still Have Me” and later released “Afraid.” Over her career, Lovato has been a five-time winner at the People’s Choice Awards; this time, though, was her first affair serving as the host.