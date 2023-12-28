'People Are Worried About Him': Pete Davidson's Alleged Behavior Sparks Concerns

Pete Davidson trashed his trailer during the filming of his new movie, Riff Raff, amidst the actor's struggles with mental health. According to a source speaking to In Touch, a single paparazzi stalked the New Jersey set for hours, hoping for a photo of the 30-year-old comedian and his costars Bill Murray and Ed Harris.

After numerous efforts to get him to leave them alone, Davidson lost his temper and attempted to confront the photographer about the situation. As a result of his anger, several members of the production crew had to restrain him. Davidson then retreated to his trailer and began trashing it.

"He's a good guy and everyone likes him," the source said, adding that Davidson smokes a lot of marijuana. "He's obviously going through something right now and people are worried about him."

It was announced in November that Davidson would star in the crime comedy film directed by Dito Montiel, which also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Dustin Hoffman, and Gabrielle Union.

The incident came just days before the Saturday Night Live star canceled several shows on his comedy tour. The Beacon Theatre in New York City announced two hours before showtime that Davidson's Dec. 22 performance had been canceled. The second show he had scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 23, was also canceled. A refund policy was announced via the theater's official X (formerly Twitter) account. No further details were shared about the cancellations.

It was announced earlier on Friday that Davidson's show at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 2 had been canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances," the venue said in a release.

Aside from the cancellation of his Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, and Kentucky shows, Davidson is set to resume his tour on Jan. 6, 2024, at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

The Meet Cute star checked himself into rehab in June after suffering from PTSD and borderline personality disorder. "Pete regularly goes to rehab for 'tune ups' and to take a mental break, so that's what's happening," a source told Page Six on June 28.

The admission follows weeks after Davidson was forced to apologize to the head of PETA for leaving a foul-mouthed message on her voicemail. Additionally, in June, he was charged with reckless driving for smashing his car into a Beverly Hills residence.

A second close source told Page Six, "Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it. "He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him and are proud of him."