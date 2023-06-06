Pete Davidson Leaves PETA Explicit Voicemail After They Slam Him for Buying a Dog Instead of Adopting

Pete Davidson left PETA an expletive-filled voicemail after the organization publicly called him out for buying a dog at a New York City pet store instead of adopting from a shelter. The Bupkis star later clarified that he was seeking a specific hypoallergenic dog for his mother and did not think he could adopt one fitting the description. He admitted that his choice of words was inappropriate, but he stood by his decision and said PETA's statement made his family's "grieving situation worse."

Davidson and his girlfriend, actress Chase Sui Wonders, were filmed picking up a cavapoo puppy at Citipups in Manhattan on June 1. The store published the footage, which also made its way to TMZ. On Monday, Daphna Nachminovitch, PETA's Senior VP of Cruelty Investigations, told TMZ it was "tragic" that Davidson chose to get a puppy from a pet store instead of adopting one from an animal shelter. "Since shelters in New York and across the country are overflowing with homeless animals, PETA urges Pete to show some big heart energy by adopting, not shopping, in the future," Nachminovitch said.

The comedian later called Nachminovitch to defend buying the puppy. "I just want to let you know I'm severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed," Davidson said. "I'm only not allergic to cavapoos and those type of dogs. And my mom's f-ing dog, who was 2 years old, died a week prior, and we're all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog." He then told Nachminovitch to "do your research" before talking to the media about him. He called Nachminovicth "a boring, tired c—," adding, "F— you and suck my d—" before hanging up.

Davidson confirmed he sent the voicemail and told TMZ in a statement that he was not aware he could adopt a "specific hypoallergenic dog." He was told it "wasn't an option, and if it was, it was rare." He went on to note how his mother and sister have been grief-stricken since his mother's dog Henry died. Although Davidson does not use social media, he shared a message through his friend Dave Sirus on May 4, noting that Henry was only 2 years old.

"I haven't seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years," Davidson told TMZ. "I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgment. Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn't have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family."