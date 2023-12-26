Pete Davidson Suddenly Cancels Numerous Comedy Shows

Pete Davidson has canceled at least 11 live comedy shows coming up in the next two weeks. The 30-year-old had performances booked in New York, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Kentucky and Wisconsin between Dec. 23 and Jan. 4. All have been canceled, and ticket holders have been refunded.

Davidson's shows are listed as "canceled" on Ticketmaster and on the accompanying websites for each venue. Ticketmaster said the cancellations were caused by "unforeseen circumstances." There is no specific explanation for these cancellations, and Davidson – who is not on social media – has not commented publicly. The Saturday Night Live alum has a history of substance abuse and mental health struggles that have put him in the hospital before, so many commenters online voiced concern for his condition.

The cancellations came on Friday just hours before Davidson was supposed to take the stage at the Beacon Theatre. The next several cancellations came in quick succession as the venues and vendors tried to get word out to customers as soon as possible so that they'd know their night out was canceled. At the time of this writing, Davidson's performances from Jan. 6 onward have not been canceled. Tickets are still available, indicating that the show may go on in that case.

Davidson's mental health and sobriety often make headlines and he himself often jokes about that particular brand of fame – or infamy. However, it's worth noting that there are plenty of other reasons for a performer to cancel engagements on short notice. For one thing, Davidson lives in New York City, where new COVID-19 cases have been trending up throughout December. Last week, the number of new cases reached a higher peak than the city's last surge in late September, and an illness like that could definitely keep Davidson off the stage.

Fans may hear for themselves what took Davidson off the road next week when he performs at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut on Saturday, Jan. 6. He will be performing in Medford, Massachusetts and Reading, Pennsylvania after that.

Fans have plenty of chances to see Davidson on screen coming up as well. The comedian has two projects in post-production according to IMDb, as well as one in pre-production and one in production right now. According to TMZ, he was spotted on the set up of the upcoming comedy Riff Raff just last week. None of those projects have release dates yet, and Davidson's rep did not comment on his condition.