Peek Inside Ben Affleck’s $20M Pacific Palisades Bachelor Pad

Ben Affleck has his own nearly $20 million bachelor pad in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, more than a year after he and Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce.

According to the $19.5 million home’s listing at The Partners Trust, it was sold on April 30 after 112 days on the market. It was built last year and sits on a 0.56-acre lot. The home is 13,453 square feet and has three storeys.

Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2015, and they filed for divorce in April 2017. The couple has three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Last year, Affleck reportedly started dating Lindsay Shookus, a TV producer who works on Saturday Night Live and produced several episodes of 30 Rock.

Affleck is a two-time Oscar winner. He shared an Oscar with Matt Damon for their Good Will Hunting original screenplay, and he won another as a producer on the 2012 Best Picture winner Argo.

Scroll on for a tour of Affleck’s new home.

New England Style

The home makes Affleck feel right at home with its New England style. Although Affleck was born in Berkeley, the 45-year-old moved to Massachusetts when he was only 3 years old. His brother, fellow Oscar-winner Casey Affleck, was born after the family relocated.

Affleck is also close friends with Matt Damon, another Boston native. Affleck has made several Boston-set movies, including The Town and Gone Baby Gone, which he directed.

The Large Foyer

Once guests enter the home, they are immediately welcomed by a huge foyer area. As HGTV notes, it features double-height ceilings and a curved staircase leading to the second floor. The dining room is also to the right.

The Living Room

The home’s living room walls include several large windows, giving Affleck a great view. With all those windows, he can save on energy when the sun is out. The living room also includes a black marble fireplace.

Office Space

The home includes a wonderful office, which can also be used as a library. Considering Affleck’s other focus as a producer, he might be using this room frequently.

Affleck and Damon co-own the production company Pearl Street Films, which produced Jason Bourne (2016) with Damon and Affleck’s Live By Night (2016).

Family Room

The family room includes another fire place, although this one is white. It sits right under a perfect spot for a television. The room also has over-sized sliding doors that lead to an outdoor entertaining area. The living room will also be a great place for Affleck’s three children.

“You have to be on the same page. You have to cooperate,” Affleck told the TODAY Show about working with Garner to parent their children. “If you recognize that you both have the best interest of the kids at heart, it’s quite a special connection. We’re the only two people in the world who care this much about these three kids. We don’t always agree. I tend to be more permissive about video games, for example. I played video games when I was kid.”

Gourmet Kitchen

Every movie star needs an elaborate kitchen, and Affleck is no exception. The kitchen includes a bar with room for four stools and custom dove-grey cabinets. The kitchen also has a breakfast area.

Children’s Rooms

Whenever the kids come to see their dad, his bachelor pad has plenty of room for them. There are three bedrooms in the house and a children’s play room on the second floor.

Affleck told TODAY last year that he does not let their eldest daughter, Violet, use social media and they try to protect them from trolls. Still, even Violet understands that some reports out there are not completely accurate.

“Kids are pretty resilient. Once you explain it to them, they’re pretty cool about it. She rolls her eyes,” the Justice League actor said. “It’s a pretty good lesson. Kids are mean in grade school. The internet is quite a bit like sixth grade. Can you believe it?”

Elaborate Bathroom

White is a big theme with this new house. Of course, it continues into the bathroom, where visitors will find a high soaker tub. There is also an elaborate crystal chandelier hanging over the tub.

Master Suite

The master suite could be a home unto itself, with its own sitting area and more windows with beautiful views. It also has two marble-covered bathrooms and walk-in closets. In total, the house has three full bathrooms, four three quarter baths and two half baths.

Entertainment Room

Whenever Affleck wants to entertain his famous friends, the new home provides him with plenty of space. The finished basement includes a walk-in wet bar, climate-controlled wine cellar and plenty of space to set up another television, couches and a pool table. There is also a private suite just for household staff.