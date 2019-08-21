Who Was Paula Deen’s Late Brother Earl ‘Bubba’ Hiers?

This week the sad news was shared that Paula Deen‘s brother Earl “Bubba” Hiers Jr. passed away, but some may be wondering just who the late restaurateur was. Hiers had been battling pancreatic cancer and died on Thursday at the age of 65. In a statement to PEOPLE, Deen lamented the loss of her brother, saying, “Bubba was the greatest brother who was loved by so many people. We will miss him dearly.” Hiers was Deen’s only sibling.

The siblings were raised in Albany, Georgia, by their parents Corrie A. Hiers and Earl Wayne Hiers, Sr. Sadly, both passed away before Deen turned 23 years old. While his sister went into food service and preparation, Hiers reportedly started out as landscaper before taking up cooking.

For many years, Hiers and Deen ran Uncle Bubba’s Oyster House in Savannah, Georgia, but the restaurant closed in 2014, after the pair were sued by a former employee in 2012 for harassment. Prior to that, however, Hiers penned his own cookbook, releasing Uncle Bubba’s Savannah Seafood in 2007.

In the wake of the sad news, many have been taking to social media to mourn the loss of Hiers, as well as send their sympathies to Deen.

“Dear Paula . . . I’m so sorry for your loss, as I remember how close you were to your brother. My dad adored you and watched you all the time, prior to his passing. Sending my best to you, dear, and my love,” one fan tweeted.

Over on Instagram, Deen has not posted about her brother’s death, but that has not stopped fans from commenting their sympathies on her most recent post.

“Paula i am so sorry for your loss i know you loved your brother so much.you have always made your family like a member of our own.may god bless yall love from alabama,” one fan wrote.

“I am so sorry for your loss. Y’all are in my prayers,” another person wrote, while someone else said, “I just read about your brother. I’m sorry. Prayers for y’all.”

Hiers’ funeral service will be held on Friday. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mayo Clinic.

