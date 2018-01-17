Paula Abdul’s Mother Dies at 85

It’s been reported that Lorraine Abdul, the mother of pop-singer Paula Abdul, passed away at the age of 85 on Jan. 14.

According to Page Six, it has not been made clear what the cause of death was, and Paula does not appear to have made an official public statement regarding the matter at this time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to being a supportive mother to her two daughters, Paula and her sister Wendy, Lorraine was also said to have been a very accomplished concert pianist.

While she has not specifically addressed her mother’s passing, in the days following Paula posted a throwback photo of a trip she took to Israel and added a caption that seemed to allude to Lorraine’s death.

“This moment captured from my visit to Israel is one of those moments I can revisit in my memory over & over again. I got to pause & watch all the vibrant life going on,” Paula wrote in the caption.

“Life is such an enormous gift. As human beings, we are all SO beautiful & precious. EVERY MOMENT of life should be savored & treasured, whether we’re alone or with the people we love,” the former American Idol judge added.

Finally, Paula then challenged her followers to be introspective and “pause today to appreciate life.”

While her followers seemed to be unaware of the development at the time, they were overwhelmingly positive in their responses to her message.

“I don’t know why this picture made me feel so humble and emotional. But thank you,” commented one of her followers.

“‪I really do love this and I always love what you have to say — it makes me think, pause and reflect. I’ll probably be pausing at life all day today,” wrote another.